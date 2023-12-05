Suara.com – General Chair of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, said that many cadres want the eldest son of President Joko Widodo, who is also vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to move closer to Golkar.

This was conveyed by Airlangga at the Golkar Party Regional Leadership Council (DPD) Consolidation event for Central Java Province, Tuesday (5/12/2023) evening. Gibran was also present at the event.

Airlangga initially admitted that he was optimistic that presidential and vice presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakbuming Raka could win the 2024 presidential election in just one round.

“Yes (one lap), it’s called a one lap attempt,” said Airlangga in his statement.

Prabowo-Gibran’s victory was one round, said Airlangga, based on the results of an internal party survey.

During the event, Airlangga also asked all cadres to shout the agreed cheering chants.

“Golkar? Indonesia, Golkar? Indonesia, Golkar? Win-win-win, Prabowo-Gibran? One round, Prabowo Gibran? One round. Gibran? Golkar,” shouted Airlangga in response to the shouts of the party cadres bearing the banyan tree symbol.

Airlangga then explained that the “Gibran” chant which was answered with the word “Golkar” was the hope of all cadres that Gibran would join party number 4 in the 2024 elections.

“This is what the cadres are shouting about, not Mas (Gibran), so Mas Gibran is safe,” he said.

Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Monday, November 13 2023, determined that three presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs would be participants in the 2024 presidential election.

Based on the results of the drawing and determining the serial numbers of participants in the 2024 Presidential Election, Tuesday, November 14 2023, the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar received serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD serial number 3.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair was supported by the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Ummat Party.

The Ganjar-Mahfud pair was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the United Development Party (PPP), the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair is supported by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the Golongan Karya Party (Golkar), the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Democratic Party, the Crescent Star Party (PBB), the Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora), the Republican Guard Party. Indonesia (Garuda), and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) which did not qualify to participate in the 2024 Election.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024. (Antara)