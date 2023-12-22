Surely you have seen the famous movie “My poor angel”, is very famous and even more so during this Christmas season, this film tells the story of young Kevin, the protagonist of the film, the little boy misbehaves before going on a trip with his family.

“Home Alone” is an American family comedy directed by Chris Columbus. Also known as “Home Alone” in English, the film is about a boy named Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves. On Christmas vacation, Kevin must defend his home from two inept thieves using clever traps. The film combines humor and heart, making it a Christmas classic.

The house where this film was made was available on Airbnb. Guests who stayed in these facilities were able to enjoy various seasonal decorations; among the activities you could do in the house where “Home Alone” was filmed, there was an encounter with a real tarantula, the best pizza in Chicago, a Lego set, among other activities all inspired by the famous 90s movie.

To enter it was only necessary to follow the regulations that the staff indicates, the most surprising thing is the cost, because believe it or not, the price per night in these facilities was only 25 dollars, approximately $540 Mexican pesos.

