Yousef is now 14 years old and lives in the Gaza Strip, under bombardment, but he was only 10 when he picked up an object from the ground, on the seashore. It had the shape of a pen, or something similar, but in reality it was the fuze of a bomb which shortly afterwards exploded in his hands, causing the loss of three fingers. Like him, there are hundreds of injured and dead caused by unexploded bombs left in recent years under the rubble of the Palestinian coastal territory and the longer the war currently underway goes on, the greater the risks for future generations will be.

In fact, the conflict is only the beginning. However Israel's military operation against Hamas ends up, after the conflict the Strip could become even more inhospitable, almost uninhabitable due to the thousands of bombs dropped on Gaza, not all of which exploded.

The United Nations and NGOs present on the field have already seen this during the Jewish State's previous operations in 2014 and 2021, which lasted much shorter and saw significantly fewer bombs used, despite causing hundreds of deaths in the years to come and injured.

Rain of fire

After two months of Israeli bombing, at least 16,248 Palestinians were killed between October 7 and December 5, according to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (Unocha), which cites data from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in the Strip. of which almost 70 percent were women and children, as well as 36 thousand injured. At least 88 Israeli soldiers must be added to the list of victims, according to the military authorities of the Jewish State, which extends the death toll after the approximately 1,200 citizens of the Jewish State, mostly civilians, killed in the barbaric terrorist attacks of 7 October.

Furthermore, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as of December 3, almost 1.9 million people, about 85 percent of the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Strip, were displaced. Finally, according to the United Nations Shelter Cluster, as of November 24, over 60 percent of the building stock in the Strip had been destroyed or damaged by the bombings: in total, over 46 thousand residential buildings and more than 234 thousand housing units. Not to mention the damage to 25 health facilities, 11 bakeries and 300 schools, as well as at least 77 mosques and three churches.

All this was caused by a real rain of fire dropped on the Palestinian coastal territory. In fact, according to data from the French NGO Handicap International – Humanity & Inclusion, since the beginning of hostilities, more than 12 thousand bombs of various potentials and sizes ranging between 150 kilograms and one ton have been dropped on Gaza. A hell never seen before and made possible by new technologies.

By the Israeli Air Force's own admission, in the first five days of the conflict the armed forces of the Jewish State dropped approximately six thousand bombs on the Strip, equal to approximately four thousand tons of explosives. A quantity of bombs greater than those launched in a month on Iraq and Syria by the international coalition against ISIS (reaching a maximum of 5,075 in August 2017) and almost comparable to how many the United States used in an entire year of war in Afghanistan (the record of 7,423 dates back to 2019).

However, the fury has not subsided at all: in the first month of raids, according to data collected by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel dropped over 25 thousand tons of explosives on the Strip, equivalent to two low-yield nuclear bombs. In all, according to what Israeli Armed Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari reported on December 5 at a press conference, in two months of bombing, Israel attacked over 20,000 targets across Gaza, something never seen before.

Intelligent destruction

With the “Swords of Iron” operation launched by the Jewish State in the Strip, Israel has in fact achieved a qualitative leap compared to previous attacks against the territory controlled by Hamas. In the eleven days of raids carried out on Gaza in May 2021, the Israeli armed forces hit approximately 1,500 targets, an average of more than 136 every 24 hours. In the 51 days of operations against the Strip between July and August 2014, there were between five and six thousand, with an average of at least 117 every 24 hours. This year we are at over 327 targets hit every day. All thanks to artificial intelligence.

As announced last month, the Israeli armed forces make use of an intelligent system called Habsora (literally “Gospel”). According to a series of sources cited by the Israeli-Palestinian newspaper +972 Magazine in collaboration with the Israeli portal Local Call, this has helped the military of the Jewish State to identify many more targets than in the past: from 50 targets in 2021 reached almost 100 per day in October, half of which were attacked within a few hours. Even with high yield bombs.

Calculated risk

Although the Israeli armed forces did not specify the type of bombs dropped against the Strip, the images of the bombings have made some experts suspicious. According to Marc Garlasco, in charge of the United Nations investigations into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria interviewed by Business Insider, Mark 84 bombs weighing over 900 kilos equipped with SPICE kits to be dropped from fighter planes may have been launched against Gaza . This equipment, produced by the Israeli Rafael, allows the device to be detonated in any condition, ensuring greater precision. However, given the significant explosive potential, the fragments can spread within a radius of more than 365 meters from the explosion site.

Not only that: according to Amnesty International, the remains of the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance system produced by the American Boeing, also used for the Mark 84 bombs, were also found in the Strip. Like its Israeli equivalent, the kit allows to convert bombs into precision munitions capable of hitting in any weather condition, but always affecting a rather large area.

The use of such devices is often motivated by the objective of destroying the network of underground tunnels used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. To this end, bombs could be armed so that they do not explode on impact but only after passing through a series of surfaces. However, this increases the risk of leaving unexploded warheads on the ground.

A lethal legacy

Depending on the type of bomb, according to estimates by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), one bomb in ten does not explode as it should, increasing the risk of death and injury to civilians after the end of the conflict. Obviously, the increase in the number of warheads launched on the Palestinian coastal territory increases this danger for years and generations to come. In fact, demining operations require long and vast evacuations, thus making entire areas uninhabitable until cleared. If, they will be reclaimed.

According to UNMAS expert Charles Birch, interviewed by the Washington Post, it could take up to 30 contractors digging through rubble for more than a month to find and defuse a single bomb in Gaza, at a cost of up to 40 thousand dollars for the bomb. At least for those equipped with US systems. For the others, however, there are currently no cost and time estimates.

In reality, the problem in Gaza has already existed for many years. The bombings carried out by Israel on the Strip during operations “Protective Edge” in 2014 and “Guardians of the Wall” in 2021 have left the inhabitants with a lethal legacy due to the remains of thousands of unexploded bombs. The precise extent of this explosive contamination is not known, but the United Nations estimates that in 2014 alone the Strip had almost seven thousand abandoned or unexploded devices. Since then, under the supervision of UNMAS, 8,786 explosive remnants of war have been removed and destroyed in the Palestinian coastal territory and 21 sites containing deeply buried bombs have been identified, of which 18 have been declared safe. Then in 2021, an explosives disposal team from Gaza's Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry reported to the press that it had carried out at least 1,200 operations to search for unexploded ordnance following 11 days of bombing by Israel. Operations were then interrupted due to the lack of funds and adequate equipment: in some cases, in fact, they had to dig under the rubble with makeshift and rudimentary means.

In the meantime, however, since 2014 these war remnants have caused 278 deaths and injuries in Gaza alone. A figure destined to rise in the coming years, even if the war were to end immediately, and destined to worsen the situation in the Strip where in 2022, according to Unocha, 21 percent of families had at least one person with a disability among their members . Just like Yousef who, even before the outbreak of this war, had not attended school for almost a year due to the psychological trauma he suffered and now has to guard against bombs again.