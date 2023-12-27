Air Dolomiti, record year. And for 2024 it plans new routes

The airline Air Dolomiti, based in Verona and part of the Lufthansa group, closes the year 2023 with super results, carrying a record 3 million passengers and exceeding 500 million euros in revenues. With ambitious prospects for 2024, the company is preparing to expand its offering, bringing the fleet from 20 aircraft to 26. Corriere della Sera writes it.



Read also: EU green light for Ita-Lufthansa postponed: minister Giorgetti's disappointment

CEO, Steffen Harbarth, underlines that Air Dolomiti's objective remains unchanged, keeping the business model focused on connections to the hubs. Harbarth, who took over in 2022 from Joerg Eberhart, now responsible for group strategies, anticipates a dynamic and positive year. The possible entry of another Italian carrier into the European giant will have consequences on the network of Air Dolomiti, but Harbarth clarifies that the discussion on routes and roles will only be possible after approvaland the European Union.

Read also: Ita-Lufthansa, direct Milan-New York canceled: here's why

“We will grow regardless of the dossier,” says Harbarth, underlining the company's mission to connect Italy with Germany and, soon, Switzerland. The additional fleet will allow us to increase frequencies and launch new routes, such as the connection between Florence and Zurich, also taking advantage of the maintenance center in Tuscany. The expansion of the fleet also means new hires, with Harbarth explaining that each new aircraft requires a considerable number of staff. “We will have to hire 240 people”, he says, outlining the different professional figures needed for each individual aircraft.

Despite the persistent influence of Covid in the corporate sector, Air Dolomiti records an increase in tourist flows, with a strong return of American, Japanese and Korean travellers. Harbarth notes that despite an across-the-board fare increase of 15-20%, the company must consider operating cost increases across all carriers. In conclusion, Air Dolomiti is preparing for a promising future, aiming to consolidate its position in the aviation market.

Subscribe to the newsletter