On the day of the Christmas Lottery, the Pasapalabra contestants have played to win the particular Gordo of the program: a jackpot of 1,258,000 euros! Óscar stood with 22 hits, while Moisés had to come back. He has done it and wanted to go further: he has not been satisfied with the stone of a tie… and has aimed for the first prize.

The duel has been very even from the beginning. In fact, the two contestants have tied with 13 correct answers towards the middle of the first round and have already found themselves again with 20 letters in green. Furthermore, none of them have made mistakes, so the excitement has grown with each response.

Óscar has decided to close his part of the test when he has reached 22 correct answers. “Let's see what happens,” he stated, pending the reaction of his rival. Moisés, with 20 letters, has faced this check. He added two more answers and, although he could have signed a draw, he was so convinced of one more that he risked it.

At 23, Moisés has not been satisfied either. There is a Fat Man who one day has to fall. With two words left, he has pointed to the boat. Celebration day at Pasapalabra? Check it out in the video!