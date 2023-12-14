Not all Chinese cars are safe in 2023…

Chinese cars have long been known as unsafe or even dangerous. The Chinese owe this reputation mainly to the infamous Landwind, which was a hit in the crash test. But of course, Chinese cars are now very safe. However…?

Well, not all. In a new series of crash tests by the ANCAP (the Australian counterpart of the Euro NCAP), the MG 5 scored shockingly poorly. This car failed to achieve a single star.

Nowadays the safety requirements are becoming increasingly strict, but if you score zero stars you are still doing something wrong. The MG 5 had a score of only 37% for adult occupant protection. The chest and legs of the dummies in the front in particular were badly damaged in a frontal collision.

The poor score in the ANCAP crash test is partly due to the fact that the MG 5 does not have seat belt tensioners as standard. The MG also lags behind in safety systems. For example, the MG 5 does not have Lane Assist or fatigue detection. You can of course see these as patronizing systems, but it all counts for safety.

In addition to the MG 5, there was another car that recorded a zero-star score. That was the Mahindra Scorpio. That is less surprising, because this is an Indian all-terrain vehicle that is still on a ladder chassis. But you can expect a little more from a brand new MG.

By the way, you don't have to worry: the MG 5 that received zero stars in Australia is a different model than the MG 5 Electric that comes to us. This still has to be tested by the Euro NCAP, but so far MG's European models have simply achieved four or five stars.

This article Ai, MG 5 scores ZERO stars in crash test first appeared on Ruetir.