The undersigned never quite believed that 5G connectivity was going to change everything. We started reading about it in 2015, when 4G connectivity was still a distant dream for many.

And yet, telecommunications companies and manufacturers They painted the world in pink for us with technology that would allow dizzying speeds and ridiculous latencies. At the 2019 CES there was talk of 5G mobile phones but also of connected – and even autonomous – cars via 5G.

As pointed out in The Verge a few days ago, the operators promised us that 5G networks would change everything, but the most striking use cases fell through and the race to deploy these networks had a very high cost.

For those who produce our mobile phones, yes, this technology was a goldmine. In fact, 5G connectivity was just what manufacturers needed to raise the price of smartphones in 2020. And boy did they do it.

Welcome to the AI ​​mobiles of 2024

If 2020 was the year in which the claim to sell smartphones was that they had 5G connectivity, in 2024 the claim will be very different.

The artificial intelligence.









Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, the fever for generative AI models has skyrocketed. Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, made it clear in your message this week on X: “I'm glad 2023 was the year the world started taking AI seriously.”

Of course we have taken it seriously. And those who have also taken it are the mobile manufacturers, who predictably They are going to take advantage of AI as a great excuse so that you can change your mobile phone and thus reactivate a segment that has been declining in sales for two years.

In fact, that will also be an excuse for PC manufacturers, who have been in low hours since the pandemic ended. There are those who assure that 2024 will be a year in which the PC will not be our “Personal Computer” but, thanks to AI, it will become our “Personal Companion”. It remains to be seen if the promises, as in the case of 5G technology, do not also fall far short of the realities. At the moment Microsoft is betting practically everything on that future full of co-pilots.

But as I said, the ones that especially want to be encouraged are mobile phones, and there are several promising movements here.

Get out of the clouds: Apple and Google promise ChatGPT integrated into our smartphones

The first is Apple, a company that seems completely out of the race for artificial intelligence. At the moment they have missed the AI ​​train, but little by little we are receiving signs that the company It's just simmering. its entry into this segment.

This was demonstrated a few days ago by the publication of a scientific paper titled “LLM in a flash.” The Apple researchers who signed the document made it clear that it is possible to run large language models on devices with limited memory.

This clearly raises the potential appearance of a kind of “AppleGPT” or an “AppleDifussion” for iPhones: a text and image generative AI model that runs directly on these devices (and the rest of the Apple ecosystem). Perhaps we will see developments of this type at the next WWDC 2024: it would be a favorable moment for Apple to generate even more expectation before the launch of those future iPhone 16s which, mind you, will predictably be much more expensive.





Fuente: Counterpoint Research.

Counterpoint Research analysts are also clear: more than 100 million smartphones will be sold with the claim of AI in 2024, and by 2027 40% of the entire market (in my opinion it will be much more) will focus their bet on said ability. Growth will be important next year, but according to this study we will experience the real fever in 2025 and, above all, in 2026. It seems reasonable.

The second of the protagonists we were talking about es Qualcomm, which has been promoting the idea for some time that our smartphones will be able to take advantage of generative AI in the very near future. In February they already showed a demo of Stable Diffusion on Android, and the development of SoCs with more and more focus on cores dedicated to AI processes is evident.

Ask Google: the Tensor chips of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, presented in October 2021, seemed disappointing in terms of performance, but what they were after was to lead in AI, something that at that time allowed them win the game in computational photography.

That bet has continued with the Tensor G2 and Tensor G3 of the latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but things will surely get especially interesting in 2024, because the Google has just introduced Gemini Nano, its generative AI model intended to be used on mobile devices. It's just the beginning, of course.

We are therefore facing a probable avalanche of mobile phones that will come with the label “Now with AI!” now that the term, overused but by no means exhausted, is everywhere.

That label, by the way, will probably be the perfect excuse for manufacturers to raise the prices of devices that will do more things and better than ever. Here the question is obvious:Will the AI ​​of our phones meet expectations What will the manufacturers sell us… or will the same thing happen as with the theoretical revolution that 5G technology was going to cause?

Let's hope not. Of course the potential is there.

In Xataka | “A turning point”: Bill Gates' prediction for 2024 about the future of artificial intelligence