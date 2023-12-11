Suara.com – Utilization of digital technology such as artificial intelligence or AI can reduce costs. One of them, AI can make logistics costs more efficient and cheaper.

Maritime expert at the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, Surabaya, Raja Oloan Saut Gurning, explained that the digitalization process provides a factual level of efficiency, even though it is not just a factor of digitalization alone. First, digitalization encourages changes in logistics business methods or processes.

Commodity or physical movement patterns, including goods, ordering and financial processes that were previously carried out manually, are now changing due to digital capabilities. Physical logistics movement (transportation, storage and handling) of fixed goods. However, the flow of payments, orders, evaluation, planning, including visibility (tracking/tracing) has been carried out virtually.

Second, business connections are increasingly open. Market expansion opportunities, the number and variety of service users and types of services can be more accessible.

“This includes encouraging more actors or providers of comparable services whose scale can be local, regional and international. So there are pluses and minuses,” he said as quoted on Monday (11/12/2023).

Third, according to him, administrative processes related to government, which have been quite bureaucratic, are now easier. It doesn’t need to be repetitive and can be saved for a variety of different activities.

Fourth, in managing potential risks. While this was done individually, now it can be done collectively at the scale of equal entities and communities (horizontal) up to the ecosystem scale (vertical).

Furthermore, he assessed that the efficiency figures from digital utilization vary greatly depending on many factors, especially changing business processes, the level of collaboration and the scale or scope of digitalization implementation.

“In maritime, in some cases I have observed it can be up to 20 percent, especially in terminals, shipping, pilot-tug operations and sea freight forwarding services (forwarding). In particular, physical administration, planning, coordination and payment activities become touch processes or digitalization,” he said.

In recent years, the global expansion of e-commerce has been the driving force behind the evolution of the digital delivery landscape. Forbes estimates the global e-commerce market will total US$6.3 trillion by the end of 2023, and estimates the market will grow to a total of more than US$8.1 trillion by 2026.

With this expanding market, there is a need for scalable and efficient solutions to handle the surge in cross-border shipments. Businesses are being urged to invest in digital goods delivery platforms that can seamlessly manage the complexities of domestic and international e-commerce logistics, ensuring on-time delivery and customer satisfaction.

forwarder.co is one of the users of digital technology which can be an example of achieving efficiency, especially for cross-border shipping. This start-up business provides several digital goods delivery services in the form of customized delivery solutions, instant quotes, personal dashboards, and logistics operations insights.

By utilizing cutting-edge technology, these shipping companies can produce optimal delivery plans that specifically meet the needs of SMEs. From choosing the most cost-effective mode of transportation to designing efficient delivery routes, digital shipping companies ensure that SMEs can deliver their goods with utmost precision and at minimal cost. Moreover, with Less Than Container Load (LCL) products, SMEs can ship by sea in cubic units rather than ordering in units per container which requires SMEs to have very high shipping volumes in order to take advantage of sea logistics.

Another technology promoted by forwarder.co on its digital platform is the instant quotation feature. Through this feature, SMEs can estimate the costs that need to be prepared for the cargo to be sent. This practicality is very different when compared to traditional expedition companies which require a long process in making price offers, which is less practical for SME business actors who need speed and practicality in their operational processes.

Co-Founder of forwarder.co Stephanus Sugiharto assesses that the geography of the Indonesian archipelago presents unique logistical challenges. The digital freight forwarding platform offers advanced route optimization and coordination capabilities, helping to efficiently navigate the complexities of transporting goods across multiple islands.

“Diverse industries in Indonesia, from trade to manufacturing, require flexible and adaptive logistics networks. Digital platforms provide the flexibility needed to accommodate the diverse needs of different supply chain segments, facilitating the smooth movement of goods,” he added.

According to him, Indonesia has a rapidly developing SME ecosystem. Shipping goods via digital freight forwarders gives small businesses access to a global logistics network, empowering SMEs involved in domestic and international trade by simplifying the shipping process.