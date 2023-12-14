Ahsoka Tano, thanks to her lightsabers, brought innovation and technical challenges to her series and saga.

In the vast Star Wars universe, lightsabers aren't just weapons, they're icons. But have you ever wondered how those impressive duels are achieved on screen? The Ahsoka series gives us a window into this fascinating world, where technology meets choreography to create magic.

From accessory to protagonist

From the original to the prequel trilogy, the lightsabers were unlit sticks, colored and animated in post-production. However, for recent Disney projects, like Ahsoka, they really lit up during filming, creating a unique glow on camera. This change, while aesthetically impressive, presented challenges, especially in The Mandalorian's second season. The prop team had to equip Ahsoka's sabers with an external battery to keep them illuminated, which affected the flow of the duel scenes.

Not only does Ahsoka's fighting style recall the battles of the prequel trilogy, but it also benefits from technological innovations. The series managed to revive the stylistic choreography of combat thanks to the skill of Rosario Dawson and Ariana Greenblatt, who brought Ahsoka Tano to life in a way never seen before.

More than a character, an evolving icon

Ahsoka Tano is not just a character in the Star Wars universe; he is a icon that has evolved significantly since its introduction in The Clone Wars. Masterfully played by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka has transcended from being Anakin Skywalker's apprentice to becoming a key figure in her own right. Her story, woven through different series and films, reflects a journey of growth and self-discoveryresonating deeply with fans.

The Ahsoka series offers a new dimension to this already complex character, featuring battles that are not only visually stunning, but also loaded with emotion and meaning. Comparing his appearances in The Clone Wars and Rebels, we see a notable evolution, not only in his use of the lightsaber, but also in the depth and maturity of his character. This focus on character development, combined with technological innovationelevates the series to a new level, providing a rich, multidimensional experience for viewers.

The external battery problem

Josh Roth, prop master, explained that the external battery, while useful in maintaining the saber's slim design, caused problems. Ahsoka in The Mandalorian was affected by stiff movements due to the cable connecting the saber to the battery. This technical detail negatively impacted Dawson's performance.

For the Ahsoka series, Roth revealed in Destination D23 that he returned to the original internal battery design, this time without adding excessive weight. The removal of the external battery allowed the actors to perform impressive choreography, similar to those in the prequels. Thus, Ahsoka's lightsabers finally materialized as George Lucas had imagined them.

The impact on future battles

With this advance, new possibilities open up for action sequences in future Star Wars productions. Lighting during filming is not only crucial for proper lighting and brightness, but it also helps actors visualize what the saber will look like on screen. In short, the lightsaber battles in Ahsoka are not only a visual spectacle, but also a triumph of technical innovation.

At the intersection of technology and fantasy, the Ahsoka series not only entertains, but also pushes the boundaries of what is possible in filmmaking. It is a testament to human ingenuity and a demonstration of how technical challenges, once overcome, can elevate the art of cinema to new heights.