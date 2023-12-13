Şevval is aware that his financial situation will change after his divorce and that he will have to say goodbye to a life of luxury and comfort.

Ahmet has made an important decision and intends to leave the mother of his children with nothing. He is very angry because of what he did to his mother, Mrs. Sevgi!

Desperate, Şevval asks Sarp to take money from her father’s account and make a transfer without him realizing it, but things don’t go as expected.

Ahmet realizes that a significant amount of money is missing from his account and asks his children for an explanation. Although at first the Yilmaz brothers deny it, Sarp finally ends up confessing that he has stolen money from them: “It was me.”

The young man explains that he feels sorry for his mother and that is why he did it: “She is in misery”, but Ahmet seems to have no use for his justifications and tells him that both he and his mother will not get away with it. and that they will pay for what they have done.

–