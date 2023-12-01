loading…

Ahed Tamimi is seen after being freed in a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, West Bank, November 30, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ammar Awad

WEST BANK – Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi has been released from prison as part of the sixth wave of prisoner swap deals between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to the press on Thursday (30/11/2023), he said there were ten imprisoned women from the Gaza Strip being held in poor conditions by Israel.

The 23-year-old activist said, “The joy (of freedom) was greatly reduced because of the massacres carried out in the Gaza Strip.”

“We left behind about 30 imprisoned women, including ten from the Gaza Strip, who were captured in the recent Israeli ground operation (which started on October 27) and their situation is very bad,” he said.

Tamimi went on to explain, “The situation in prison is very difficult, with daily violence against female prisoners. They were left without water or clothes, sleeping on the floor and beaten.”

“The Israeli authorities threatened me that they would (target) my father if I spoke about anything that happened in prison. Despite everything, we are stronger than colonialism. “We will continue (fighting) until freedom,” he stressed.

In October, Israeli forces detained the activist’s father from his home in the town of Nabi Saleh, west of the city of Ramallah, in the racist colonial West Bank. Tamimi’s father is still in prison.

On November 6, racist Israeli colonial forces detained Ahed Tamimi after ransacking her home and confiscating her family’s cell phones.

(she)