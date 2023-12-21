Suara.com – The Iraqi national team has been drawn in Group D alongside Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia in the highly anticipated quadrennial tournament.

The Mesopotamian Lions battle begins in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup by facing the Indonesian National Team, creating an important moment at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, on January 15 2024.

Ahead of the upcoming match, Iraqi National Team Coach Jesus Casas enthusiastically expressed his team's ambitions in the tournament which starts on January 12, expressing determination to win the Asian Cup for the second time.

“It is very important for us, the Asian Cup is a big tournament that raises self-confidence and high enthusiasm in the team,” said Casas, quoted from Winwin.

“We are ready to give everything in every match,” he continued.

In their preparations, the Iraqi team did not feel as pressured as other strong teams, with Casas assessing this as reducing the psychological pressure on the players.

Casas openly stated his anticipation for the opening match against the Indonesian National Team.

Despite being doubted as the main candidate, Casas insists that the Iraqi team is not feeling much pressure.

Regarding players, Casas emphasized that all members of the Iraqi team, whether playing at home or abroad, are considered professional players without discrimination.

“We do not differentiate between players who play domestically or abroad. All our players are professionals, and we try to bring out the best from each individual to make Iraq a strong team capable of competing for the title.”

Casas, who also has big ambitions to win tickets to the World Cup.

“When we won the Gulf Cup, the fans' happiness made it a historic moment. Our ambition now is to repeat that by qualifying for the World Cup.”

Iraq will face Japan on January 19 and Vietnam on January 24 after playing the Indonesian national team in the opening match.

Iraq's participation in this year's Asian Cup will be their tenth, where their highest achievement was winning the title in 2007 at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta.