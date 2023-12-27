With this super cute Jimny you will make a splash in a friendly way!

The Suzuki Jimny is a great car. Where the whole world drives away in a crossover, the Jimny is a real off-road vehicle: because the Suzuki has a ladder chassis with the bodywork on top. You also have low gearing and four-wheel drive. So despite the mischievous appearance, they are very serious off-road cars that will take you very far.

Don't let the appearance fool you. And that appearance could be much cuter and more mischievous. Of course, there are various conversion kits available that can make your Jimny look like a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, whether or not one that resembles a Brabus (or AMG). And how about this Ford Bronco? Or a Defender?

Super cute Jimny with Delta looks

But today we have something much nicer for you, namely a Suzuki Jimny that looks like a Lancia Delta! In this specific case the Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione seems to have been the model. The manufacturer of the conversion kit, DAMD, already has a lot of experience with Jimnys and fortunately they don't take themselves too seriously.

For the most part it is still just a Jimny, only the grille and headlights are different. These are copied directly from the Delta Integrale Evoluzione. The white OZ rims match it great. Of course, the typical Delta rear wing is also present. Finally, there is the striping, which is reminiscent of the Edizione Finale.

And with Renault 5 looks

If you are more of a Renault 5 fan, then we have very good news. Because DAMD has also developed a kit for the Jimny that is reminiscent of the Renault 5 Turbo. And the super cute Jimny can handle that too:

The bumper is remarkably identical to that of the Lancia derivative, but not painted in color. The first Turbos didn't have that either. The blue color is very French, as is the spoiler. The OZ Racing wheels are also visible here, although they seem to look less good here than on the Delta imitator.

The complete DAMD catalog is definitely worth scrolling through. Everything they make is sooooooooo cute!

