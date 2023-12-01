Suara.com – The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs who is also vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD, asked the anti-corruption agency, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), to be able to rise amidst the current downturn.

This was conveyed by Mahfud in response to questions from media crew about hopes for the KPK in the future following the polemic statement by former KPK Chairman Agus Rahardjo who admitted that he had been asked by President Jokowi to stop the e-KTP corruption case involving Setya Novanto or Setnov.

“We should get back up after being down because of the case of the leadership, which turned out to be unprofessional, to the point where someone was arrested and someone was intervened,” said Mahfud in the Banten area, Friday (1/12/2023).

Regarding whether the president’s intervention with Agus Rahardjo was true or not, Mahfud revealed that in fact much of the intervention came from officials and political parties.

“In my opinion, intervention in the Corruption Eradication Commission is not only from the president, if it is true, there are also others, as far as I have heard, there is a lot of political party politics from officials who are lobbying to disrupt law enforcement,” he said.

For this reason, he said, in the future the leading government must provide independence to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as law enforcers.

“So in the future, the future government must ensure that law enforcement agencies in the field of eradicating corruption are truly given independence and provided with sufficient funds from the state and supervised so that they are truly professional,” he concluded.

Agus Rahardjo was scolded by Jokowi

Previously, former Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Agus Rahardjo, shocked the public after revealing a secret and was once scolded by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi who asked him to stop investigating the corruption case in the Electronic KTP (e-KTP) megaproject.

Initially, Agus revealed that he had been summoned to face Jokowi.

However, what surprised Agus was that he was summoned alone without the other 4 KPK commissioners.

The former chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee gives a thumbs up before the sting operation (OTT) press conference at the Corruption Eradication Committee Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (16/10).

“When it came to the E-KTP case, I was called alone by the President. I was surprised that he usually called five of us, how come he was alone, and he didn’t call him through the press room. As soon as I entered, the president was already angry. Because I had just entered, he was already shouting ‘Stop it’,” ” said Agus in an interview on Thursday (30/11/2023).

Agus admitted that at first he felt confused about the meaning of the word ‘stop’ that Jokowi said. But then Agus understood that Jokowi’s intention was so that he could stop the E-KTP case that ensnared Setnov.

“I was surprised what was stopped. After I sat down, I found out that the person who was ordered to stop it was the case of Setnov, the chairman of the DPR at that time, who had an E-KTP case,” said Agus.

However, Agus admitted that he did not comply with Jokowi’s order to stop investigating the Setnov case considering that the Investigation Order (Sprindik) had been issued 3 weeks earlier.