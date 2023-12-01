Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Advisory Board General TNI (Purn) Agum Gumelar reminded that the implementation of the 2024 Election must continue to prioritize national unity and unity.

Whoever the winner will be, according to him, unity and unity is the main thing. Agum made this statement after attending the Prabowo-Gibran TKN National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas). After attending the National Coordination Meeting.

“As I said earlier, I hope that whoever wins will maintain unity and integrity,” said Agum at the Borobudur Hotel, Central Jakarta, Friday (1/12/2023).

Agum also emphasized that elections must prioritize coolness.

“So, create a calm, cool atmosphere, yes. Compete in the context of democratic competition, but not in ways that justify any means,” said Agum.

Previously, Agum revealed a change in Prabowo’s attitude for the better, as the General Chair of the Gerindra Party chose to join the Jokowi-Ma’ruf cabinet.

According to Agum, Prabowo’s entry into the cabinet as Minister of Defense was the beginning of Prabowo’s current attitude.

Initially, Agum talked about his communication with Prabowo after the 2019 presidential election. Agum asked why Prabowo finally joined the cabinet and became President Jokowi’s minister.

Even though it is known, Prabowo and Jokowi were rivals in the presidential election contest at that time.

“Why do you want to join Pak Jokowi’s cabinet? Even though the president is your rival. Why do you want to join?” said Agum repeating the question to Prabowo.

Prabowo then gave an answer to Agum’s question.

“What’s the answer? The answer is, “Bro, I’m doing all this to maintain national unity and unity,” said Agum, repeating Prabowo’s answer.

Hearing Prabowo’s answer, Agum admitted that he was very touched. Even though he realized that it might be a normative answer, this answer touched Agum.

“And that started a change in Pak Prabowo’s attitude in the future,” said Agum.