Suara.com – Referring to the Agrarian Reform Consortium (KPA), it was noted that from 2020 to 2023 there have been 660 eruptions of agrarian conflict in Indonesia. A total of 73 of them occurred as a result of the National Strategic Project (PSN) plan.

These projects include Rempang Eco City, KEK Mandalika, and Capital City of the Archipelago (IKN). Conflicts often result in repressive actions by the authorities.

The KPA recorded that 1,934 residents were criminalized, 814 were persecuted, 78 were shot, and 69 died during 2015-2022.

This also causes the human rights index to decline, one of which is the fulfillment of people's rights to land. The Setara Institute and INFID team said that the human rights index in Indonesia in 2023 will decline to level 3.2.

This figure is lower than the previous year's 3.3. One of the indicators assessed is land rights. The score was the lowest: 1.9—down from 2.2 in 2022.

Agrarian conflict certainly spread throughout Indonesia. For example, in North Sumatra there were 22 cases, West Kalimantan there were 13 cases, West Java there were 25 cases, East Java there were 13, and in South Sulawesi there were 12 cases.

Considering that we have entered the 2024 election period, what are the ideas or strategies for the 3 presidential and vice presidential candidates in overcoming this issue? Here's the review.

Anies-Muhaimin

In their vision and mission document, the AMIN couple will accelerate a fair and participatory land redistribution program, especially for landless farmers. Including continuing with an empowerment program.

Anies, on the one hand, promised to complete conflict resolution, overlapping land, certainty of rights, as well as institutional arrangements for agrarian reform and the one map policy.

The former Governor of DKI views that agrarian problems do not only occur in rural areas, but also in urban areas. Anies emphasized that the government should not be stingy with its people.

Prabowo-Gibran

In Prabowo-Gibran's vision and mission, the issue of agrarian reform is mentioned twice. The agrarian reform agenda will be implemented to improve the welfare of farmers while supporting increased production in the agricultural, plantation, forestry, livestock, fisheries and maritime sectors.

Responding to the land conflict that occurred, Prabowo, in the context of the problems on Rempang Island, stated that there was interference by foreign intelligence.

Prabowo said that Indonesia is a large country and has mineral wealth. As a result, Indonesia, he added, is often the target of 'big world powers'.

Ganjar-Mahfud

Referring to the vision and mission document, Ganjar-Mahfud assessed that various agrarian conflicts that emerged in Indonesia were one of the triggers for the decline in social cohesiveness.

In his mission, Ganjar Mahfud is carrying out a program entitled 'Complete Agrarian Reform'. This includes structuring efficient and fair land allocation, redistribution and legalization of land free from mafia, as well as land documentation that is transparent, fast, accurate and cheap.