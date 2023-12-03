Suara.com – Singer Agnez Mo is known to have appeared at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saturday (2/12/2023) local time. Most recently, a video circulated of Agnez Mo dancing to Arabian music.

The moment Agnez Mo danced Arabian was shared by the Tiktok account @agnezmo.united. Judging from the video, Agnez Mo appears to be wearing a black shirt with the Balenciaga brand.

In the video, Agnez Mo is seen with artists who also appeared at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) COP28 in Dubai.

Judging from the video, Agnez Mo is seen dancing Arabian while holding a wooden stick like the others.

The singer of Coke Bottle seemed to be enjoying dancing to Arabian music following the music and movements of a man wearing a white robe typical of Arab men who was dancing.

"Agnez Mo danced Arabic with several performers in Dubai," wrote the Tiktok account @agnezmo.united

The video upload showing Agnez Mo dancing to Arabian music was immediately flooded with positive comments from netizens.

However, there are also netizens who are wrongly focused on the clothes Agnez Mo is wearing, namely the expensive brand Balenciaga.

“Salfo Balenciaga’s clothes,” said the account @pec****.

“It really has to be Balenciaga, nez,” said the account @alu****.

Agnes Monica aka Agnez Mo. (Instagram)

Apart from that, netizens also admitted that they were happy to see Agnez Mo dancing lively.

“When it comes to gossiping, Agnez is the champion,” said the account @agu****.

“Agnez Mo is Indonesia’s top dance,” said the account @miy***.

“Queen ma is really fun to watch when she’s singing,” explained the account @kmj****.

For your information, Agnez Mo will be present in Dubai to appear at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saturday (2/12/2023) local time.

At the event, Agnez Mo looked beautiful in a blue batik dress.

Agnez Mo appeared with world artists such as Inna Modja, Balqees Fathi, Anushka Sen, boy band from China Boy Story and others. At the event, Agnez Mo and other artists performed the official COP 28 song entitled Lasting Legacy.

In this event the artists sang songs in English and songs from their countries of origin such as Arabia and India. On this occasion, Agnez Mo sang a song with Indonesian lyrics.

The moment Agnez Mo sang with other world artists at the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) COP28 in Dubai went viral on social media and was uploaded by a Tiktok account.

Judging from the Tiktok account, Agnez Mo sings with Indonesian lyrics.

"Love the nature you walk on," the lyrics of the song sung by Agnez Mo