Agnes Varda She was an important and multifaceted Belgian artist. She left an indelible mark as a director, actress and screenwriter.. Recognized as the leading female voice of the nouvelle vague and a pioneer of feminist cinema. He worked on more than 40 films, including short films, feature films and documentaries. In this note we tell you why Google honors her today in its Doodle.

Varda's cinematic approach is characterized by a unique blend of realistic representation, social commentary and poetic search; creating a special look that captivates the audience. Throughout his career, he received prestigious awards, including the Golden Lion and the Venice Film Festival award.

In 2009, her audiovisual autobiography “The Beaches of Agnès” earned her recognition from the French Academy with the Caesar Award and the Premio René Clair. Additionally, in 2017, Agnès Varda was honored with a Honorary Oscar for his outstanding contribution to the film industry. Which did not prevent her from being nominated once again for the Hollywood Academy Award.

Through her films, Varda explored reality, highlighting small details that invite reflection on identity and our relationships with the environment. His bravery was manifested by bringing the political battles of the 70s and 80s to the big screen, demonstrating his commitment to artistic expression as a means to address social and political issues.

Why is Google celebrating Varda today?

Varda was born on May 30, 1928 and died on March 29, at the age of 90. Google chose today to pay tribute to this iconic filmmaker, since On this date, the European Film Academy awarded him an honorary award for his exceptional career.

Where to see your movies?

The Mubi platform has several of his films. For now the catalog includes the following 5 films:

The Gleaners and the Gleaner (2000) Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) Without Roof or Law (1985) The Beaches of Agnès (2008) Salut les cubains (1963)

