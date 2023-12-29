Gianni Agnelli and the paintings The Pond of Water Lilies (1899) by Claude Monet and Woman Weeping by Pablo Picasso (1937)

Agnelli legacy, the TAR cancels the Ministry's go-ahead for the publication of the works of art

Was canceled by the TAR of Lazio the note with which the Ministry of Culture had given the 'green light' to know the list of works of art belonging to Gianni Agnelli and his heirs. The administrative judges accepted the appeal presented by John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann, nephews of the lawyer. The person who requested the consultation was, making use of the institution of generalized civic access', a journalist from the Rai program 'Report'. The Elkann lawyers, among other things, had raised the problem of protecting the privacy of the people involved and the conservation of the assets in question, in addition to the fact that the request was “not proportionate with respect to the typical purpose ofgeneralized civic access”. This is what Ansa reports.

Read also: Lapo also gets rid of Independent Ideas: goodbye to the communication agency

The TAR, assessed the regulatory framework regarding 'generalized civic access' as well as the fact that “there is no reason to doubt that even the journalistin the exercise of one's professional activity, can access information and documentation in possession of a public administration”, then focused on 'lowering' the legislation in the field of protection and valorisation of cultural heritage.

Read also: De Benedetti hangs up his costume: Spanish Porto Cervo for sale

On the subject of restrictions (especially regarding the fact whether the special legislation also extends the protection to privately owned assets), “it is the lex specialis itself that has established precise limits and conditions for the public's knowledge of the data held by the Ministry of Culture”. More, “it is the legislator who has established, in a general and abstract way, one limitation to free consultation of the information assets existing at the Ministryand therefore to the accessibility of information concerning cultural heritage, considering the interests of the security of the property and confidentiality of the person who owns it as paramount”.

Read also: The Prato Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation into the Ferragni-Balocco pandoro

In the end, according to the judges “the evaluation carried out by the respondent Ministry, focused on the balance between the opposing interests at stake in order to obviate a 'concrete prejudice' borne by the parties with a counter-interest in the acceptance of the request, appears to be 'out of focus'”; with the consequence that the appeal of John Philip Elkann, Lapo Edovard Elkann and Ginevra Elkann “must be acceptedwith consequent cancellation of the provision with which the Ministry of Culture accepted the request for generalized civic access presented by the other interested party”.

Subscribe to the newsletter