The United States has again warned North Korea that a nuclear attack on America would mean the end of Kim Jong-un's regime. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) again warned North Korea (North Korea) that every nuclear attack against the US means the end of the regime Kim Jong-un.

This stern warning was issued by the White House on Saturday shortly after the US and South Korea issued a joint statement with a similar warning.

“Any nuclear attack against the US or its allies is unacceptable and would result in the end of (Kim Jong) Un's regime,” said a joint US-South Korea statement.

“The US reiterates that any nuclear attack carried out by the DPRK (North Korea) against South Korea will be met with a swift, extraordinary and firm response,” continued the joint statement.

The White House emphasized that America's military capabilities are supported by great power, including nuclear weapons.

“The United States reaffirms its firm commitment to providing broader deterrence against South Korea, supported by all US capabilities including nuclear,” said the White House, as quoted by AFP, Sunday (17/12/2023).

US President Joe Biden had issued a similar, stark warning in April, saying that any nuclear attack by North Korea would result in the end of Pyongyang's rule.

Five months earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that any nuclear attack by North Korea against the US or its allies would mean the end of Kim Jong-un's regime.

North Korea last year declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power and has repeatedly stated that it will never give up its nuclear program, which the regime views as essential for the survival of the North Korean state.

Last month, Pyongyang successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit. Since then, they have claimed that their “eyes” in the sky have provided images of major US and South Korean military sites.

