Suara.com – Official distributor of Mitsubishi Fuso vehicles in Indonesia, PT. Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB) this week again donated 1 unit of the Mitsubishi Fuso Canter FE 74 L to SMK Assalaam Bandung, West Java.

It is hoped that the Canter FE 74 L, which has Euro 4 technology, can support the teaching and learning activities of students and teachers at Assalaam Bandung Vocational School. This is part of a series of KTB Fuso Vocational Education Program (KTB FUSO VEP) activities.

Director of Administration & HR Division PT. KTB Prasetio Hartono, symbolically handed over the practice vehicle unit to the Head of Vocational School Assalaam Bandung, Luthfi Almanfaluthi, ST as the recipient of the donated unit.

“The handover of this unit is a form of commitment from KTB to be an inseparable part of realizing the development of vocational education in West Java Province and Indonesia in general, as well as to educate the nation's children,” said Prasetio in a press release, Friday (22/12/2023) .

“We hope that this EURO 4 donation unit can be utilized as optimally as possible to increase the knowledge of students and teachers,” he added.

This event was also attended by the Head of the Assalam Bandung Foundation, Mr. Habib Syarief M. Al Aydrus, Mrs. Endang Susilastuti, SE, Head of the Regional VIII Branch Office of the West Java Provincial Education Service, and Agus Dwi Winarno, Branch Manager of PT Suryaputra Sarana, Bandung.

KTB FUSO VEP is a routine corporate social responsibility activity of PT KTB. The donation of practical vehicles for SMK Assalaam Bandung is 1 of 8 selected vocational schools to receive donations of Mitsubishi Fuso Canter and Fighter

Previously, KTB had donated 1 unit of Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter Meanwhile in November, 1 unit of Canter EURO 4 was also donated to SMK Negeri 5 Surakarta, Central Java.

KTB FUSO VEP is a KTB CSR program that focuses on developing the quality of human resources through vocational education in the automotive sector.

This program has been implemented by KTB since 2017, which includes collaboration on certified automotive training for vocational school teachers and students, facilitation of field work practices in the official Mitsubishi Fuso Dealer network, and development of practical learning facilities in partner schools.