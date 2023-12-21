David Hayter, voice of Solid Snake for years, finally breaks his silence and reveals his opinion of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Kiefer Shuterland.

David Hayterthe media actor of Solid Snake in almost all games, except the duo Ground Zeroes + Phantom Painhas broken his silence on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain with a tweet of his opinion on the game.

“It's okay. I've let it go for years. But beyond Snake with Laryngitis? the game is pretty fun,” he says, raising his fist to the sky and yelling KOJIMAAAA.

It seems that David Hayter still holds a grudge against Hideo Kojima for replacing him, after almost 20 years, with Kiefer Shuterland in Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes.

David Hayter vuelve a Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima no

On March 30, 2013 (more than ten years ago, phew) it was announced that David Hayter would not voice Snake in Metal Gear Solid 5a move that infuriated fans (and to this day it is still difficult to explain).

In its place it was replaced by Kiefer Shuterlandsomething Kojima explained because they needed a more capable actor to play him not only by voice but also by motion capture.

Curiously, Kojima would also be given the boot shortly after, following Kojima's “unfriendly” departure from Konami. And now, with the return of the franchise with Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, David Hayter's voice sounds again on our consoles.

And the best thing is that in the remake in development Metal Gear Solid Delta it has been confirmed that David Hayter will return.

The paths of Hideo Kojima y David Hayter They have not crossed paths again, perhaps there are still quarrels, since it is strange not to see him in the new independent games from Kojima Productions, where he uses his new fetish actors such as Norman Reedus, Elle Faning, and now Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier in OD.