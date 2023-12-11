After the collapse suffered by the entire supply chain due to the logistical blockade that caused excess demand during 2020, the shipping sector faces very unoptimistic forecasts for 2024 with an economic recession on the horizon.

However, it is not the only problem that the logistics industry will face in the coming years. The large Chinese factory is reducing its production rate for two reasons: internal demographic problems and a fierce battle for competitiveness on the part of emerging countries around it such as India, Vietnam or Thailand.

Shipping companies on the knife’s edge. Following the supply chain crisis of 2020, the price of distribution containers skyrocketed due to increased demand. As detailed in the Review of Maritime Transport report prepared by the UN, during 2022 the price of shipments from China’s ports plummeted to return to its pre-pandemic levels. This return to normality causes a serious problem of oversizing for shipping companies, which will lead to massive layoffs.





Cost of containers shipped from Shanghai

More Asia, less China. The change in the international logistics scenario highlights the new commercial board in which shipping companies are looking in Asia for new routes to distribute raw materials between producing countries and manufacturers to strengthen the supply chain, and not so much between the large ones. Chinese ports and the West as has happened until now.

Despite the trade blockade against China, the Asian giant continues to be the main supplier of rare earths necessary for the manufacture of technological components, controlling 70% of global mining production and almost 85% of processing capacity. This has caused shipping companies to strengthen intra-Asian routes between China and countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan.

Shipping companies have increased the supply chain of raw materials that reach the new countries to which the factories that were previously in China have moved to avoid the trade blockade established by the United States.

Vietnam, the new manufacturing center in Asia. One of the countries that has benefited the most from the relocation of production to China has been Vietnam. In addition, the country has a very extensive maritime profile, making it easy to connect new maritime routes, bringing raw materials closer to production areas, beyond the main ports of Ho Chi Minh or Port Saigon.

According to the logistics portal Loadstar, traffic in that area of ​​Asia has increased an average of 44% during 2022. If we focus on the data from Vietnam, the increase in shipment volume between that country and the United States is 83%. in the last four years, compared to 27% of shipments from China or the debacle of -7% from Hong Kong. Vietnam recorded traffic in 2019 of 5,986,288 TEU – the cargo capacity of a standard container – compared to 10,949,964 TEU in 2023.

Reuters sources claim that Vietnam has doubled foreign investments in the final stretch of 2023 with investments worth $5.3 billion, compared to the average $2.2 billion in previous years in the last quarter. So far this year, Vietnam has received $25.76 billion. Around 90% of this investment is allocated to the contraction of new factories in the country.

Despite the slowdown, China activates ‘Port Diplomacy’. After more than two decades of exponential acceleration in its production activity, China’s momentum remains, despite the fact that this growth has remained stagnant. A good example is that China has not created new sea routes between China and the United States, maintaining the 46 direct routes that already existed. Instead, Vietnam has gone from 13 routes in 2019 to 23 in 2023.

To compensate for this stagnation, the Chinese government has initiated a new avenue of geopolitical influence in the area by investing in port infrastructure in these new developing countries. These investments have given rise to what is known as “port diplomacy” with which China would maintain a strong influence in third countries, conditioning the development of their ports. China’s strategy regarding commercial ports in other countries has many similarities with the expansion of US military bases during the middle of the last century. The only difference is that the current battleground is in the markets.

