John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli

After Umberto and the Lawyer, now it's John and Andrea's turn, fraternal clashes and power maneuvers in the Agnelli dynasty

Snake relatives. Whoever wants to live and be healthy, stay away from relatives. There are endless phrases and aphorisms that describe the difficult relationship in the family. And be careful, no one is an exception. Indeed, the higher one's lineage, the more one encounters rudeness, insults and spite. They know something about it too Lambs who for half a century have been fighting, first at the tip of the pen, then in an increasingly marked way. A dynasty that influenced Italy, so much so that it became the balance of power for all of our industry – before moving bag and baggage elsewhere, but that's another story – but which also had heated clashes and enormous tragedies. Focusing only on the last decades, the rivalry between the Lawyer is atavistic Gianni Agnelli He is his brother Umbertoboth united by the tragedy of the loss of a son.

Giovannino (born Giovanni Alberto), son of Umbertodesignated to rise to the throne of grand chief of the Fiathe succumbed to a stomach tumor that killed him at just over 30 years old. Edward, the son mistreated by the lawyer, unable to handle the pressure of the surname he bore, ended his existence by throwing himself from a motorway overpass. In the middle a fluctuating relationship between the two brothers. The Lawyer was histrionic, ready with a joke, a lover of beautiful women and determined to achieve his goals. Umberto, 13 years younger, was so fascinated by his older brother that he always remained one step behind. Theirs was the responsibility to call Carlo De Benedetti at the helm of Fiat.

Yet, he was alone to pay the consequences Umberto – peer and friend of CDB – that, after the Engineer's sudden expulsion (his reign lasted only 100 days) he never spoke to the entrepreneur again. While the lawyer, who also took part in the expulsion of De Benedetti, continued to maintain relations with the Engineer as if nothing had happened. The youngest of the brothers Lambs he was always shy and incapable of gaining credibility on the stage. So much so that the credit for the famous “march of 40,000”, white collar workers opposed to the occupation of Fiat, was Cesare Romiti even though it was directed by Umberto. Who tried only once to make himself heard: he confided in an interview with Giuseppe Turani that the future of Italy and of Fiat itself depended exclusively on thousands of layoffs and a devaluation of the lira.

Umberto he wasn't even a great politician, given that he entered into a collision course with the “puparo” Enrico Cuccia who imposed – and obtained it – that Fiat should not be driven by Agnelli, but Cesare Romiti. A bad blow for the younger brother of the house who died only a year and a half after his brother, of whom he had always been a devoted supporter. Despite it all. The new generation of Agnelli, that of John, Sheet e Geneva on the one hand and of Andrea on the other hand, however, it reached a much more heated level of conflict. The children of Alain Elkann I'm in a dispute with my mother over a bad story about works of art. And we're not talking about a few paintings, but about a collection that could be worth – according to rumors – 213 million euros. An enormity also for a family that, through the Exordistributed 4.2 billion in dividends to shareholders last year.

Not only that: the not exactly idyllic relationship between John e Andrea experienced a progressive escalation. First, when Umberto's son asked and obtained to become president of the Juventus. Elkann couldn't be in charge of everything and therefore had to give in. A good choice, if you consider that since 2012 the Old Lady has won nine consecutive championships, all under the presidency of Andrea. Except that in the meantime everything happened: first Umberto's son chose to court Deniz Akalin, the wife of a top executive like Francesco Calvo. A slip that John Elkann had stigmatized and which – it is rumored – had cost Juve's coffers two million.

Andrea AgnelliIn fact, he had communicated his love for Deniz Akalin in a rather irregular way. During a dinner for four with Calvo and the then wife of Umberto's son, Emma Winter, had candidly admitted that between him and the woman of Turkish origin there was much more than simple affection. A way that had interrupted any institutional protocol. Lambs and the Akalin they then got married and had two children, it wasn't the classic crush, but sure John Elkann he didn't appreciate it. But it was sport that led to Andrea's downfall.

The dismissal of the then CEO Giuseppe Marotta – creator of the league titles and two Champions League finals in three years – had been poorly digested by Elkann. Also because the motivation had been the purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo for 105 million euros, to which was added 30 million per year net. An operation worth almost 300 million which ended without winning the Champions League and with the transfer of the Portuguese ace to Manchester United for a third of the amount for which he had been purchased. A bloodbath that created a hole in Juventus' accounts.

Added to this was the capital gains proceeding which cost Allegri's team a year's suspension from any competition in Europe. A disaster that Elkann he decided to fix it his way: with the flamethrower. Goodbye to Maurizio Arrivabene as CEO. Goodbye ad Andrea Agnelli as president. Year zero for the board of directors, almost entirely eliminated. The new era of young Italians and no more crazy spending is starting. The reign of begins Maurizio Scanavinoloyal CEO of Cheetah who lends his experience to Juventus; and the accountant Gianluca Ferrero as the new president.

It is not enough. With a blitz in recent days John Elkann he effectively ousted his cousin from any activity even in the family safe. A lightning takeover bid for a total of 750 million euros brought the voting rights of the Dicembre safe, which is owned by Alain and Margherita's children, up to 80% of the voting rights. An absolute dominion, with Andrea which reduced its stake to 9%. It is the end, or almost, of the family Lambs as we knew it. They are the Elkann to reign. Who have in John the emulator of the Lawyer. But since history repeats itself, there is a weaker brother, that Sheet who desperately seeks his place in the world.

He admitted to being abused as a child. He was found lifeless on the street after a cocaine overdose. He experienced the collapse of his entrepreneurial activity, Italia Independent. And he continues, like his great-uncle, to live in the shadow of a more cumbersome, more successful, more “powerful” brother. The family that more than any other lived through the twentieth century, which represented the progressive impoverishment of the Italian industrial fabric, from the boom of the 1950s to the “sboom” between the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the 1980s up to the escape to abroad, also remains one of the most troubled.

