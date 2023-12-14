If you are a fan of graphic novels or dating games, you may have heard of the video game Hatoful Boyfriend and if not, it is a game in which you can also flirt and get a partner but with a huge difference: instead of humans, you do it with pigeons.

This video game is already very old although it may not seem like it, since it was originally released in 2011 for Windows. The story is that we are a girl in her second year of high school in a future where these birds dominate the earth and our goal will be to find our true love in one of them. Needless to say, this game is a parody of its same genre and if you are looking for something more serious and meaningful, look elsewhere.

This crazy but unique premise made it a kind of cult game among its followers and for the gaming community in general. However, that has not translated into many profits and successes for his creator, who is known on the Internet as Hato Moa and his true identity is unknown.

The situation is this, the game received a remake that was created by the Mediatonic studio (creators of Fall Guys) and distributed by Devolver Digital. But, as some may already know, the company was acquired by Epic Games and from that moment on, according to the user, they had not been paid anything for their game.

“By the way, I haven't received any royalty payments for Hatoful Boyfriend from Epic since they acquired Mediatonic in the spring of 2021. I don't think sales have been zero for two years?” he wrote on Twitter at the time. In addition, he was forced to remove the game from all digital stores except Steam.

Despite the deal, he assured that he would not take legal action since the costs of both time and investment were not worth it. Fortunately for him, fans and the community decided to help him in his cause by spreading the case on the internet and social networks in order to draw the attention of the creators of Fornite.

Through his X account, he announced that he finally received the payments that correspond to him. “I think from now on they will send me regular sales reports. The noise on the Internet was significant and helpful in solving the problem. Thank you for your support! ”She commented with joy.

Let's hope that the deal is better from now on and we will see if Epic Games takes more advantage of the intellectual property of Hato Moa's work, perhaps with a re-release or a collaboration with Fornite in any of its game modes, right now nothing is impossible.

