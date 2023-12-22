Suara.com – The Commander of TKN Fanta Prabowo-Gibran, Arief Rosyid, apologized to the elderly or seniors who had doubts about Gibran Rakabuming Raka's appearance in the vice presidential candidate debate on Friday (22/12/2023) evening.

He apologized to his seniors because what they doubted was refuted by Gibran's stunning performance when facing Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD.

According to him, Gibran's performance in the debate was clear proof that young people can also be capable.

“So I apologize to the seniors who doubted young people. Young people in Indonesia have changed a lot compared to when they were young,” said Arief after taking part in the vice presidential debate in the SCBD area, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) .

“So let's be proud together with Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran,” continued Arief.

In contrast to older groups who doubt young people, Arief emphasized that presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is the opposite. He said Pabowo was a senior figure who always accommodated young people.

According to Arief, there are many young people like Gibran. It's just that, because they are often underestimated, these young people never get the chance.

“Because they are always underestimated, they are always considered green and so on, so they don't get the opportunity. Now they have just been shown that Indonesia has hundreds of millions of young people and they have the capability, have the capacity to bring this nation and country into a developed Infonesia,” said Arief.

TKN claims Gibran is stunning

Vice presidential candidate number two, Gibran Rakubuming Raka, was deemed to have performed well in the vice presidential debate held by the KPU at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday (22/12) evening.

“You can perform well, with excellence, and full of surprises and surprises,” said Nusron Wahid, Secretary of TKN Prabowo-Gibran after the debate.

According to him, Gibran's appearance during the debate silenced the ridicule of the star fruit vegetable that was leveled at the presidential candidate he supports.

“And we can say, Alhamdulillah, it turns out that the person who has been called vegetable starfruit, turns out that if vegetable starfruit is made into chili sauce and mixed with sour vegetables, it turns out to be a delicious food and can be enjoyed at night,” he said.

Furthermore, he considered that what Gibran had shown was more than President Joko Widodo.

“In our opinion, Jokowi is really, we even say Jokowi plus. Plus with new ideas,” he said.

Nusron believes that Gibran's performance during the debate will have an impact on the votes he will get in the presidential election.

“God willing, with today's performance, we believe that the winner will be Mas Gibran. And we also believe that Mas Gibran's performance tonight will increase voters,” he said.

As is known, the cawapres debate held at the JCC on Friday (22/12) evening featured three cawapres, Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Mahfud MD.

In the debate, the three candidates raised topics of discussion regarding the people's economy, digital economy, finance, tax investment, trade, management of the APBN and APBD, infrastructure and urban areas nationally.

After the first debate on December 12 2023 and the second debate on December 22 2023, there are three more debate sessions remaining. The third debate will be held on January 7 2024, then the fourth debate on January 14 2024, and finally on February 4 2024, ahead of voting day.