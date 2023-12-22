Suara.com – Presidential candidate pair and vice presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar-Mahfud, were suddenly approached by unknown people while giving a press statement after the vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Based on monitoring Suara.com At the location, initially Ganjar and Mahfud focused on listening to questions asked by the media crew at the press conference after the debate.

However, when the two of them were focused, suddenly from behind an unknown middle-aged man approached.

The unknown man, dressed in a white shirt with a black cap and wearing a mask, approached Ganjar.

Ganjar appeared to be trying to respond but he asked the man to step back because a press conference was in progress.

Suddenly several security guards and TPN Ganjar-Mahfud officers behind the candidate pair evacuated the man.

Several security guards tried to give the unknown man an understanding that Ganjar-Mahfud was at a press conference.

As a result, the man was evacuated or taken to the rear by security officers.

Coming Debate

Previously, presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 3 Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD finally arrived at the cawa presidential debate arena in the 2024 presidential election, JCC Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12) evening. Wear traditional Ganjar-Mahfud clothing, spread smiles and show symbols.

Based on monitoring Suara.com At the location, Ganjar and Mahfud arrived together in a procession. Initially, Ganhar was seen walking with his wife Siti Atikoh from a distance where the masses of his supporters were gathered.

The arrival of Ganjar and his wife attracted attention and made the atmosphere noisy. The supporters shouted chants and tried to capture the moment with their cellphones.

Not only Ganjar, Mahfud and his wife also got off at the point where a mass of supporters had gathered.

They then walked hand in hand to the red carpet arena that had been prepared. Both Ganjar and Mahfud came in traditional clothes.

Ganjar wears traditional clothes from Rote, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) while Mahfud wears traditional clothes from Madura, East Java.

The two of them then greeted the media crew covering it. Then they posed with their respective wives.

In the midst of this, Ganjar and Mahfud demonstrated symbols with hand gestures. Then ends with a three-finger hand symbol as their serial number.

Then they rushed into the arena where the 2024 presidential election vice presidential debate began.