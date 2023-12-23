Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President (Cawapres) Serial Number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka visited Kramat Jati Market and Sunday Market on Saturday (23/12/2023) this morning.

This visit came after last night's vice presidential debate on economic and urban themes with his rivals, Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD.

During the visit, Gibran admitted that he wanted to directly monitor the prices of basic commodities in traditional markets in Jakarta.

“Earlier we bought chilies, onions, oil, some fruit too,” said Gibran at Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta.

By visiting this market, Gibran admitted that he was targeting food price control and market revitalization.

“The future focus will be price control, then the most important thing is market revitalization, those are the two,” said President Joko Widodo's eldest son.

Gibran's arrival at these two markets made him the center of attention of traders and buyers in those markets.

Previously, Gibran's arrival at the Kramat Jati Main Market was greeted by cheers from volunteers from the Greater Indonesia Fighters Traders (Papera) and the All Indonesian Market Traders Association.

“Prabowo, Gibran! President! One round! Win!” exclaimed the volunteers.

Gibran immediately headed towards the fruit stall. While there, he bought durian and melon.

In fact, he also took the time to eat durian with the traders who had been waiting for his arrival.

Several residents who were shopping and market traders also asked for a photo with the Mayor of Surakarta.

For your information, Gibran is a participant in the 2024 Presidential Election accompanying Presidential Candidate Number 2 Prabowo Subianto.

Currently, participants in the 2024 presidential election are undergoing a campaign period until 10 February 2024 before voting day, namely 14 February 2024.