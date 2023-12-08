The efforts of companies to return to offices that they had to continue paying for even if they were empty has caused the work scheme of recent years to have migrated from in-person to teleworking and, now, the hybrid work model predominates in which work is done between two and four days in the office and the rest teleworking from home.

In this sense, teleworking maintains a reasonably good share taking into account the shift towards hybrid work that most companies are taking. The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has just presented the results of its Equipment and Use of Information and Communication Technologies in Homes survey, which reflects the impact that teleworking maintains in Spain.

100% remote work decreases, but the hybrid maintains teleworking. The INE survey on the use of technology in homes in 2023 has shown the impact that teleworking still has among the active population in 2023. With the relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in 2021, the incidence Teleworking began to decline, but the shift to the hybrid model has slowed the trend.

Despite these falls caused by the return to the office, the data suggests that 100% remote work remains at similar values ​​to those of 2022. In 2023, 13.8% of the active population between 16 and 74 years who are employed have worked from home in the last year. Only 0.2% less than in 2022.

Optional teleworking and companies without teleworking. The INE survey also provides data on the implementation of optional hybrid and in-person work with a specific question focused on those people who, although their companies allow them to telework some days, prefer not to do so.

17.4% of the active population does not telework, although their companies do allow them to do so. The largest percentage is monopolized by in-person work without the option to work remotely with 65% of employees who have not been able to telework because their company does not allow it.

Teleworking is linked to the percentage of the active population. If we segment the data by autonomous communities, those with a greater concentration of large companies are those that register higher teleworking rates. Madrid tops the list with 24% of its employees teleworking and Catalonia with 19.4%. Between them they make up 32% of the total national active population. The Valencian Community takes bronze with 13.7% of its employees teleworking. In these communities, teleworking is carried out 3.1 days a week on average, tracing the percentage recorded in 2022.

At the bottom in teleworking we find the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla with 2.3% and 3.5%, followed by Cantabria with 3.5% and Castilla-La Mancha and the Balearic Islands with an implementation of 4.5%. .

High speed work. The study carried out by the official body also reveals the Internet connection conditions on which teleworking is carried out. According to the survey, 96.4% of Spanish households have internet access, which is 0.3% more than in 2022.

83.1% of Spanish homes have a fixed broadband internet connection using fiber optics, cable, satellite or ADSL. 13.4% of homes have internet access through a mobile connection with 3G, 4G or 5G.

