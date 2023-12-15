A few weeks ago, we witnessed in shock the farce starring Sam Altman and the OpenAI board. In the meantime, Satya Nadella's audacity managed to place Microsoft in an advantageous position, strengthening the company's position in a relationship with OpenAI that has brought it huge profits over the last year.

After an investment of $10 billion, Microsoft can use OpenAI technology in its services. This has caused Microsoft shares to skyrocket in recent months.

For his part, Steve Ballmer, former sales manager and CEO of Microsoft, negotiated in his 1980 contract that he would receive the 8% of Microsoft shares. That makes him Microsoft's largest individual shareholder with 333.2 million shares of the company, which currently corresponds to 4% of the company. According to data from Forbes, Ballmer owns even more shares than Bill Gates himself.

More shares, more money

Those shares are currently valued at about $127 billion, making Steve Ballmer the fifth richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Millionaires Index.

During the last year, the alliance between Microsoft and OpenAI has skyrocketed the share price of Satya Nadella's company by 55%, increasing its value by $42 billion. This enormous growth has caused the annual dividends that Steve Ballmer receives for his shares to be paid this year at 10% per share, adding $999.6 million annual bonus. Quite a gift from Santa (Satya) Christmas for Christmas.

According to data from Markets Insider, Microsoft has been increasing the value of its dividends over the last 18 years. The company's good financial results suggest that the trend for 2024 will continue upwards, so it is more than likely that next year Ballmer will surpass this year's record and earn more than 1,000 million in dividends.

Steve Ballmer began working as head of Microsoft's sales department in 1980, when the company could still be considered a startup. From his years in charge of sales of Microsoft products we are left with the image of a passionate and energetic executive, for whom it was no effort to make Bill Gates himself dance, try to move to the rhythm of the Stones on stage or loudly harangue the developers attending Microsoft conferences.

When Bill Gates decided to leave Microsoft's front line, Ballmer took the reins, starring in some of the company's darkest years in terms of commercial success. In 2014, Satya Nadella took over and since then he has enjoyed his golden retirement enjoying himself as a basketball fan after buying the Los Angeles Clippers, his own NBA team.

