The referee did not like the decisions regarding Oyono’s foul which was not punished with the second yellow and the confusion regarding the Buongiorno-Kaio Jorge contact. Negative vote also for Sozza for the missed red card at Dia in Salernitana-Bologna

Luca Massimi, who recently turned 35, would have ended his 2023 season, at least in Serie A: the manager Gianluca Rocchi did not like the management of Frosinone-Torino, especially due to two non-trivial errors. The first, the one for which Ivan Juric complained, relating to the failure to send off (with a second yellow card) of Oyono; the second, the confusion created when, in the Toro area, he whistles for something that isn’t there (simulation by Kaio Jorge) and is then saved by the VAR which indicates a foul by Gelli on Ricci at the start of the action. Moral: Massimi will remain on the bench for a while and his 2023 – on the pitch and in Serie A – could be considered over.

Second yellow

—

Going into detail, the failure to receive a 2nd yellow card for the Frosinone defender was considered a gross error: because it was clear, because it was clear and for this very reason it was unavoidable. Oyono had received his first yellow card in the eighth minute for a challenge on Ricci with a slide that was clearly out of time; in the tenth, Bellanova’s shin kick without even touching the ball. In that case Massimi overlooked the second card, a failure considered serious. That wasn’t enough, the first half of the match director from Termoli had found another “pearl” in the 15th minute in the connection in the area between Kaio Jorge and Buongiorno which was then unraveled by VAR. Massimi who will therefore remain out of action for a while: the Serie A, which still has three games to stage in 2023, will see it again at the beginning of next year if anything.

Come on red

—

The designer would have liked Giuseppe Collu (Monza-Genoa), Orsato in Juve-Napoli, he would have considered Rapuano’s choices correct (Roma-Fiorentina, including the second yellow for Zalewski) but not that of Sozza in Salernitana-Bologna: in the 42nd minute of the first half, Dia kicks Saelemaekers with violent conduct, attenuating the impact in the final which, however, had a start that was anything but reassuring. In that case a direct red card should have been issued and the “tolerance” of the Seregno referee found no soft edges in the Can top management.

