Suara.com – Candidate pair for President and Vice President (Capres and Cawapres) number one, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin and their team visited the house of the 10th and 12th Vice President, Jusuf Kalla (JK).

This meeting lasted until almost midnight at around 23.52 WIB.

After the meeting which lasted more than 1.5 hours starting at 22.20 WIB, Anies admitted that he and Cak Imin had deliberately come to thank JK directly.

Moreover, this senior Golkar politician has now stated that he supports himself in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres).

“We came to Mr. JK's place tonight to convey our thanks, the support he conveyed openly, and conveyed it with objective considerations,” said Anies in front of JK's house, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/ 2023).

“God willing, this will also be a material for the whole community in making choices,” he continued.

According to him, JK is a figure who has experience in all fields, especially economics, government and international. He said JK's support would have a big positive impact.

“So when we both received support from Mr. JK, it was expressed openly, this was an extraordinary encouragement, that's why tonight we stayed in touch with the ranks of the national team to express our thanks,” he said.

On this occasion, Anies also admitted that he received advice from JK regarding efforts to win the election.

JK's advice, which has won two presidential elections, is considered to be the main consideration in determining future steps.

“So of course he shared experiences that could become material for the National Team to formulate future steps so that they could produce success in our efforts to bring about change,” he said.

Busy campaigning

Anies himself admitted that he had long wanted to schedule a meeting with JK together with Cak Imin. However, due to busy campaigns in different cities, this is the first time this opportunity has come.

“When Mr. JK made his declaration then we communicated then after communicating we arranged a meeting, well yesterday that wasn't possible because of debate preparations. Then tomorrow we will both be going out of town, so the option is to stay tonight,” he said.

As previously reported, Anies and Cak Imin went to JK's house on Jalan Brawijaya, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) evening.

This visit coincided with the end of the debate for vice presidential candidates (cawapres) at 22.00 WIB.

The AMIN camp itself is expected to arrive at around 22.25 WIB. The AMIN group's car was seen parked in front of the Senior Golkar Politician's house.

Anies and Muhaimin's personal vehicles were also included in the group.

Police, complete with Patwal motorbikes, were also on standby in front of JK's residence. One of JK's home security officers confirmed the arrival of candidate pair AMIN.

“(Cak Imin) is already inside (JK's house). Yes (Anies too),” said the officer.

Then, at around 10.46 WIB, the Captain of the National Team (TIMNAS) winning AMIN, Muhammad Syaugi, had just arrived at JK's house. He wore white clothes that said AMEN.

However, he did not want to talk at all about this meeting.

“Later, later,” said Syaugi briefly.

The news of the arrival of candidate pair Anies-Muhaimin was initially reported by the Secretary General (Sekjen) of the NasDem Party, Hermawi Franziskus Taslim.

“At 22.00 WIB tonight after the debate we were received by JK at his house on Jalan Brawijaya,” said Hermawi.