The number of Israeli soldiers killed by Hamas continues to increase. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced the death of the nephew of former IDF chief of staff and current war cabinet minister, Gadi Eisenkot, in fighting in Gaza, shortly after Eisenkot lost his son in the Gaza Strip.

Gadi Esisenkot’s nephew who died was Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot, 19, of the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, from Eilat. He died as a result of the explosion along with Staff Sgt. Jonathan Dean Jr Haim, 25, during a raid inside a mosque in Khan Younis on Friday.

The IDF said the explosive device detonated near the troops, and troops directed attack helicopters to attack Hamas gunmen on the roof of the mosque, a number of other people coming out of the tunnel, and more gunmen identified in the area.

Then, Israeli fighter jets destroyed the mosque and the tunnel infrastructure beneath it.

An officer and two other soldiers were also injured in the incident.

Maor Cohen Eisenkot was the son of Sharon Eisenkot, a war cabinet half-brother from their father’s second marriage. Gadi Eisenkot’s son, Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, was killed Thursday.

He and Maor were both named in honor of their grandfather, Meir. Maor in Hebrew means light, and Meir means to illuminate.

In Eilat, Maor played in the youth football division and was described as a serious player as well as a responsible and caring person by his coaches.

“Maor is one of the best cities in Eilat, loved by everyone,” said Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri in a statement praising Eisenkot. “An Israeli hero who fought alongside our heroic soldiers to defend the homeland and who sacrificed his life for our existence in our country.”