'Enormous potential'

“It has enormous growth potential,” says Martin Landkroon about startup Bondus. In recent months, the strategy development advisor has guided ten starting companies that want to grow quickly, through the Rapid Successful Scaling project of the Zwolle Region. Including Bondus. A result of the Regional Deal, and following the example of Amsterdam. “800 companies have already been supported in this way, in the Zwolle region we have just started with these ten.”

The idea: entrepreneurs receive personal guidance in making future plans, support in raising capital and tips from successful examples. “What is the goal? And what steps do you take to get there? That is about scaling up, being ready for investors, thinking about how many staff you need, which location is best for you,” explains Landkroon, who himself has a background in bank management.

He is very enthusiastic about Bondus. “There is enormous growth potential in medical technology in the Netherlands. There is a lot of capital available for this kind of invention, and it is extremely scalable. In fact, there is actually no middle ground. If all goes well, they will be heading towards tens, perhaps hundreds of millions of euros in turnover in the future. The challenge? Besides the fact that it will take a long time and the technology must really work well, they must dare to take big steps. Think big and adapt everything accordingly. But they are smart guys, they are on the right track.”