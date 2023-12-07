It is an open secret that Alfa Romeo is working on its own derivative of the Jeep Avenger. That “car of the year” will be available as a fully electric crossover but also with a compact petrol engine and Alfa wants a share of the pie. For a long time it was unclear which name would be attached to Alfa’s smallest one, but now it is officially known: Brennero!

From the Alfa Museum… to the Brenner Pass

Well, pretty much official. Because the name Brennero has not yet emerged from Alfa Romeo. However, it has shown a teaser image on social media showing various GPS coordinates. If you throw it into your local map app, you will see locations such as the Alfa Romeo museum, Alfa’s test circuit (Balocco), the Stelvio Pass and… the Brenner Pass. The latter pass is called the Passo del Brennero in Italian, making it almost clear that Alfa’s newcomer will be called Brennero.

The design was also reportedly leaked earlier – as you can see above. Underneath, you can look forward to an electric version with a 156 hp electric motor on the front axle, a 54 kWh battery and a range of about 400 kilometers. A 1.2-liter petrol with 100 hp is also undoubtedly planned.