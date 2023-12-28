Notice: spoilers for chapter 410 of the Boku no Hero Academia manga

Although many are looking forward to the seventh season, the Boku no Hero Academia manga continues to move forward with quite important revelations. After learning about All for One's murky past and Bakugo's unexpected return, we have finally witnessed the fate of one of the series' great enemies.

After turning into a baby due to the rewind effect caused by an injection, Bakugo found himself facing the powerful villain with practically no strength. In a last desperate attempt, the villain launched a flash of his power from his mouth with the intention of finishing off the young superhero, but he managed to stop it with his teeth.

Afterwards, we watch as the rewind effect affects the baby, erasing it from existence and putting an end to one of the most formidable enemies in the series' history. Bakugo tried to celebrate with the iconic pose of his idol, All Mightbut with the little strength he had left, he could only raise his arm before falling to the ground.

However, the danger still remains: Izuku Midoriya continues fighting against the almighty Tomura Shigaraki. It seems that the end of Boku no Hero Academia is very close, as one of the main pillars of the League of Villains has disappeared, and the fate of all of them now falls on the successor of All for One.

