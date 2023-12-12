Only if Willem-Alexander is the team boss and Carlos Sainz senior turns out to be the mechanic, Dacia’s Dakar team can be even crazier. After rally icon Sébastien Loeb signed to participate in the Dakar Rally on behalf of Dacia in 2025, the Romanian brand is now also adding Nasser Al-Attiyah to the team. Don’t you watch the Dakar? Al-Attiyah is a bit like the Max Verstappen of the Dakar Rally.

Al-Attiyah has already won ‘the toughest rally in the world’ five times: in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023. He won the last four with navigator Mathieu Baumel by his side. He will also join Dacia in 2025. Al-Attiyah and Baumel are the third and final team to drive the Dakar Rally for Dacia. In the other cars are Sébastien Loeb with Fabian Lurquin and in the other is Cristina Gutiérrez Herrero with Pablo Moreno Huete.

With which car will Dacia participate in the 2025 Dakar Rally?

The three teams will start testing the Dakar car next year. For the time being, the car brand is keeping secret what kind of car they are going to build. Wouldn’t it be great to see Al-Attiyah, Loeb or Gutiérrez Herrero driving a modified Duster costing less than 50,000 euros? The brand has already announced that the car will run on synthetic fuels.

The first test is during the Morocco Desert Challenge: a rally of 3,000 kilometers spread over eight stages. This rally takes place from April 11 to 20. In the run-up to there, we hope to catch a glimpse of Dacia’s rally car. Dacia writes that the three rally teams share the same goal: winning the Dakar Rally.

In any case, Nasser Al-Attiyah is going for it: ‘I think it will be a very good and strong team and we will try to win from the first year.’ The rally driver is happy with his teammates: ‘It is a dream team. I have a lot of respect for Sébastien Loeb and Cristina. We are really strong and our goal is to win with the beautiful Dacia brand.’ Al-Attiyah will still be driving the Prodrive Hunter in the coming edition.

A good basis for a Dakar car?