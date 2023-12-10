Suara.com – The head of the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School, Said Aqil Siradj, emphasized that he was neutral. The former General Chair of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board does not side with any of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Said emphasized this after receiving a visit from vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Islamic boarding school he leads.

“I’m neutral, I’m neutral,” said Said in South Jakarta, Sunday (10/12/2023).

Said also emphasized that he did not support anyone in the 2024 presidential election when asked about unilateral claims regarding Said’s support for vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD.

“Not supporting. I’m not the leader of the party, I’m no longer the leader of NU. Praying. Whatever good is pleasing to God, by God, that’s what will happen, God willing,” said Said.

Said also expressed the same thing regarding presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan when answering questions regarding Said receiving a visit from presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo at the Islamic boarding school. In general, Said said he was limited to praying for anyone.

“It’s the same. When Mr. Anies came here, I also prayed for him,” said Said.

“This means that Islamic boarding schools are the strength of society, civil society is the core. It is a stronghold of community strength where all candidates may want to receive blessings from the prayers of the students. I accept it all,” said Said.

Previously, Gibran admitted that he received directions from Said Aqil Siradj. Gibran received this direction when he visited Said as the head of the Islamic boarding school at the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School, South Jakarta, Sunday (10/12) evening.

Gibran previously made a visit to Said. During his visit, Gibran held a closed meeting and then continued with congregational Isha prayers. Gibran also distributed books to the students.

“Yes, I have received several directions from the kiai because he was the one who also initiated and gave input on the issue of Santri Day,” said Gibran accompanied by Said, Sunday (10/12).

Gibran expressed his desire to oversee programs that focus on Islamic boarding schools and students.

“In the future, we also want programs that are focused on Islamic boarding schools to be monitored as well,” he said.

The arrival of a special guest, namely Gibran as vice presidential candidate who accompanied Prabowo.

“We at the Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School are just praying, hopefully Allah will give Mas Gibran ease and physical and spiritual strength so that the intended goal is achieved and God willing, it will be beneficial, blessed for Muslims in particular, especially for the Indonesian nation as a whole,” said Said.

Previously, KH Said Aqil Siroj hoped that the concept of Indonesian Islam could be maintained by Ganjar Pranowo.

“So, if Mas Ganjar becomes president, my idea about Nusantara Islam will be continued if necessary and exported abroad,” he said in a written statement, Thursday (5/10).

Kiai Said explained the concept of Indonesian Islam, namely, one way is that Islam is integrated with culture. Culture is the foundation of Islam, it is a friendly Islam.

This was conveyed by Kiai Said when receiving a visit from Ganjar Pranowo and his wife Siti Atikoh at the Luhur Al-Tsaqafah Islamic Boarding School, South Jakarta, Thursday evening.

Kiai Said admitted that he was grateful for Ganjar’s arrival. He also prayed that Ganjar would be elected president in 2024.

Chairman of the Advisory Council of the United Development Party (PPP) M Romahurmuziy alias Romy responded to Ganjar Pranowo’s request to the Advisory Council (Mustasyar) of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board KH Said Aqil Siradj.

He considered that this was done as nothing more than an ordinary courtesy to ulama and PBNU figures.

“Sowan Mas Ganjar is more about Kiai Said’s position as a leading ulama figure and former Chairman of the PBNU who has many followers,” said Romy to Suara.com, Friday (6/10).

According to him, what Ganjar did was very reasonable. Moreover, based on the results of the last Kompas Research and Development survey, it was stated that there were 61 percent of NU residents in Indonesia.

“Both structural ones in PBNU. As well as cultural figures such as Kiai Said. As a presidential candidate, of course Mas Ganjar needs the blessing of the ulama and objective advice to lead Indonesia forward,” he said.

Furthermore, Romy said, this was not the first time Ganjar’s invitation to NU ulama figures had been carried out

“Because he also served as a member of the NU community in Rembang some time ago. This shows how much Mas Ganjar respects the ulama,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, Ganjar realized that ulama were the moral pillars supporting the first principle of Pancasila.

“In the midst of foreign cultural attacks, international LGBT campaigns, and online gambling, it is on the ulama that the umara (rulers) must rely,” he said.