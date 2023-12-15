Twitch has had a tough week regarding its rules regarding sexual content displayed on the platform. And after a new trend called “meta-topless” started, where girls appear supposedly naked but appearing with approaches from the chest up, Twitch surprisingly and somewhat confusingly changed its policies saying that it will allow “nude and erotic dances”, if they are rated for adults.

This is how streams with naked anime girls, furries and other NSFW images began to appear everywhere, which led Twitch to begin mass banning many artistic channels, due to this avalanche of explicit content, which confused even more. to the community. Wave of bans that has generated so much annoyance, which led Twitch to apologize and change its rules again this Friday, December 15.

Something that, as we said, has left these streamers quite confused because, as they indicate, they followed the rules set by Twitch and had labeled their content with the label “sexual themes”, a move that should have saved them from being banned. However, this did not happen and without any warning, They were banned. Fortunately, these bans were only for three days and now, Twitch has updated the information, although many believe the problem remains that their guidelines are becoming increasingly confusing.

Updating the rules update

In a post on X/Twitter on December 13, Twitch He said: “We received feedback that our policies on sexual content are not clear, so we have drawn clearer lines between what is and is not allowed on Twitch. “We also recognize that not everyone wants to see certain content, so we are updating our criteria for home page recommendations.”

And during this Friday the 15th, they have cited that post, commenting: “We are making some additional updates to our Sexual Content Policy. We know our previous update caused confusion and we appreciate all the feedback we've received. Thank you for always joining us to help create the best version of Twitch,” leaving a link to the update update.

As you can read in the official post on its website, Twitch states: “First, we want to make it clear that some streamers, in response to this update, created content that violates our new policy. We have worked quickly to remove that content and issue enforcement actions to the channel. However, there was also a lot of new content allowed under the updated policy. Much of the content created has generated concern from the community. These are concerns we share. After reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change.”

“Digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge: AI can be used to create realistic images and it can be difficult to distinguish between digital art and photography,” says Twitch.

This is how starting this Friday the 15th, they assure that they will reverse the changes in artistic nudity, adding that in the future: “representations of real or fictitious nudity will not be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium. This restriction does not apply to games rated for adults. You can find specific gesture standards for nudity and sexual content in the Gesture Guidelines.”

Finally, Twitch assures that they will not make “other changes to the Sexual Content Policy”, surely many streamers and viewers will doubt after all the changes in these few days.

