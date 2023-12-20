Suara.com – Apart from wanting to tighten the security of Indonesian waters so that they are not infiltrated by foreign fishing vessels, Ganjar Pranowo has made another promise to fishermen.

Presidential Candidate (Capres) number 3 admitted that he would erase the debts of fishermen throughout Indonesia if he won the 2024 presidential election.

So how will fishermen groups react to the debt relief promised by Ganjar?

Chairman of the Traditional Fishermen's Union (SNT) Kajidin admitted that he had heard the news about Ganjar which touched on the fate of fishermen, especially about the debt which is still a burden on their lives.

According to him, the debt elimination program proposed by Ganjar is a solution that fishermen have been eagerly awaiting.

“We have heard and read in the news that Mr. Ganjar wants to eliminate fishermen's debt or bad credit. That is a very good program and we have been waiting for it,” he said, quoted Thursday (21/12).

He also admitted that fishermen's lives were very worrying because many were in debt to middlemen. Because, according to him, the results obtained by fishermen from their hard work catching fish are very small.

“Many of our small fishermen owe their debts to middlemen. What's worse, the price of the fish they catch is sold at a low price because they have to sell it to the middlemen they owe money to. So, if the debts owed to the middlemen are also resolved, fishermen can be more prosperous,” he said.

After promising to erase fishermen's debts, Ganjar is now challenged to change regulations that are considered detrimental to fishermen. In fact, if Ganjar is later elected president, he can revive cooperatives so that the price of fish sold by fishermen is no longer played by middlemen.

“We have met Mr. Ganjar and conveyed the problem. He agreed to revise regulations that were burdensome for fishermen. “We also hope that Mr. Ganjar will revive the Marine Fisheries Cooperative (KPL) so that fish prices are not manipulated by middlemen and fishermen can get optimal results,” he said.

Previously, Ganjar admitted that he was ready to clear the bad credit of all fishermen in Indonesia. Ganjar made this statement while attending the Food & Agriculture Summit III at the IPB International Convention Center Bogor, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

“If fishermen want to be prosperous, the state must be present to make them more productive. Apart from training, mentoring and providing assistance with fishing equipment or subsidized diesel fuel, one thing that can be done is clearing bad credit for fishermen,” said Ganjar.

Many fishermen cannot enjoy the fruits of their labor from fishing because they have dependents. From the data collected, around 8.25 percent of bad loans in Indonesia come from the fisheries sector.

“In total, the amount is not much, around Rp. 186 billion. So it is very possible that we can just write off the fishermen's bad credit, so that they can be helped and more productive. After that, we will train and assist them,” he said.

