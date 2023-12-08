You can now find it available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

The Finals could very well become one of the next great phenomena of its genre.

Within our medium there are many truly saturated genres, and after the success of a great title we see how a large number of companies decide to join this trend. We saw this a few years ago with battle royales, when we witnessed an oversaturation of the genre after the launch and overwhelming success of titles like PUGB or Fortnite. Now, once fashion disappears we see how these genres are left aside by companies, leaving orphans the users who enjoyed them and want to continue playing them.

Of course, we cannot say that this has happened with FPS as such, because we still have great exponents within the genre, but the truth is that most of the well-known IPs are at a low point. This is why The Finals arrives at an ideal time, and that is because being released by surprise after The Game Awards 2023tries to hit the table, backed especially by the overwhelming success that was its public beta.

I have been able to play this title on several occasions, both in the different private betas that there were and in the public one from a while ago, and now I have been able to enjoy 3 hours of the release version of this long-awaited projectand below I will give you my impressions, although I can already tell you that we may be facing a great exponent of its genre.

Freneticism as identity

Probably The Finals does not have a good entrance door, so to speak, is that its excessive freneticism works against it when you try it for the first time. The fact that practically everything is destructible, together with the structure of its modes that forces users to act quickly, means that the games can end up being complete chaos. Inevitably this will make your first times not particularly good, not only because you will die practically without knowing how, but because you will not know how to position yourself or what to do in most situations.

Luckily, this could be considered a point against ends up being one of its greatest virtues. Thanks to this speed, it will be very easy for you to play many games, thus allowing you to adapt to the unique playing style of this title. During my 3 hours of playing this final version I could also notice that certain subtle details had been changed compared to the previous times I had played it, maintaining this freneticism and the ability for anything to happen, but also offering a somewhat calmer experience, something that suits you very well.

How to make a good free-to-play

Many gamers seem to be under the impression that a game can be a hit simply by being free, but the truth is completely different. There are very successful free-to-play titles, such as Fortnite, Warzone or League of Legends, but there are also many others that not only did not achieve similar success, but have ended up being forgotten by everyone. This is due, in many cases, to aggressive monetization systems, which They end up entering the realm of pay-to-win, something that usually ends up being the tomb of these projects..

To avoid this, the developers of The Finals They wanted to make it clear that their title will never enter this mud. As they have stated on numerous occasions, the purchases and rewards of the battle pass will be purely aesthetic, and that we will unlock more weapons and ways to play as we play games. These weapons are precisely divided between the three builds that exist, meaning that not only do the players have to understand each other well to choose the one that is necessary for each moment, but it also encourages the players to experiment among them, to so you can try all the possible weapons and combinations.

Likewise, I was able to take a small look at some aesthetic aspects that can be obtained in the game, and the truth is that they are interesting. It is true that, as we have mentioned, these will not affect the playable level at all, and the developers have also expressed on several occasions that they want The Finals to be a “competitive game”, but the truth is that it can be an important part for you. Of course, the interesting will be to see how Embark Studio supplies The Finals with content over timebut at first you notice a very marked style, reminiscent of television series from another era, something that ended up making me fall in love at first sight.

A very interesting variety of modes

Another very important aspect for this type of video game to succeed is the variety of game modes, and in this case, although it is not especially extensive, it promises a lot. Mainly I can tell you that I tried two modes, one of them being the classic team duel, while the second has a very interesting twist. In essence, when we talk about the second mentioned we are referring to the characteristic mode of the game, in which we will have to accumulate money by opening safes and depositing the money in a series of ATMs. It seems simple, but it will end up being an odyssey to accumulate some money, especially since the other teams will try to prevent your counter from going up at all costs, and so you can win the game.

Likewise, I was able to try the competitive games mode, which is especially curious and very interesting, having a structure very focused on only allowing the best to reach the top. In that sense, we recommend that you refrain from playing this type of game if you are not very experienced, not only because there are players who probably know the mechanics better, but also because some details of the game changemaking it more difficult to survive and of course to win.

Beyond this, I have to warn you that all The Finals game modes are played in teams of three people, and as reported by the responsible studio there are no plans to introduce a solitary mode or something similar. The structure is designed, in every sense, so that there are three players, and it seems that it will remain that way indefinitely.

Juegalo ya

If everything I have told you has convinced you, or even if it has not or has simply ended up leaving you more confused, we recommend trying it for yourself. Not only can we tell you that The Finals is now officially availablebut it has reached PS5, Xbox Series and PC (via Steam) and for free, so if you have any current generation hardware you can enjoy it without any problem.

Not only will you not regret giving it a try, but It’s likely to become your next favorite multiplayer game.. Of course, the long-term success of this project will depend largely on the studio, but after having tested practically all the versions released, I can affirm that they have shown how to listen to their community, so it is easy to predict a good future for The Finals.

