The authors of No Man’s Skynamely Sean Murray and Hello Games, have revealed Light No Fire presented as a true open world with multiplayer components.

Although No Man’s Sky was poorly received by critics and audiences for not keeping the promises made during its marketing campaign, from the day of its launch to today the title has carried forward one of the best redemption stories in the history of modern video games thanks to numerous DLCs and updates.

Light No Fire aims to create a fantasy world the size of the freely explorable Earth. While No Man’s Sky placed the emphasis on exploring a vast galaxy, Light No Fire’s vision is to combine the “depth of an RPG with the freedom of a survival sandbox.”

The announcement trailer for Light No Fire, which you can find at the head of the article, was shown to The Game Awards 2023 shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 won the award for Best Ongoing.

The title, judging from the trailer, will be characterized by the presence of different races and mounts and will give the possibility to freely explore the game world, all this combined with the peculiar Artistic direction that No Man’s Sky has become famous for.

Furthermore, the fantasy world will be shared by all its players simultaneously. The technology of procedural generation of No Man’s Sky will probably be reused, and improved, in Light No Fire, although it remains to be seen on which platforms the game will launch. The game also It doesn’t have a release dateand it may take a while before we have new information on this.