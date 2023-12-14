The former champion signed by RedBird is in Sweden: he will begin his new managerial life tomorrow

by correspondent Luca Bianchin

December 13, 2023 (changed at 2.43pm) – newcastle

Not the new castle, the old house. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not in Newcastle yesterday but in Sweden: the quiet before the brainstorming. Around St James' Park, however, there was talk about him (and who else?). Ibra is the novelty, the curiosity of the moment, the unknown. The Milan fans are wondering what he will do from tomorrow and “tomorrow” is the key word. Ibrahimovic didn't go to Milanello yesterday for the motivational speech – he will be much more than a mental coach – and he couldn't be found in Newcastle. Will he be at the game? No, it is not expected and the last minute private flight remains an unlikely coup de theatre. His second life will begin tomorrow when he is expected, this time yes, at Milanello for the post-match.

first with Galliani

—

The screenwriter, as always, had a certain taste. Ibra returned after a defeat against Atalanta – flashback to 2019 – and will experience his first RedBird as a man at San Siro against Adriano Galliani's Monza, who one day in 2010 stood in his living room to convince him to return to Milan: “Not me I'm leaving until you sign.” And Zlatan, half resigned and half proud, spent the autograph.

speak pegs

—

Stefano Pioli yesterday, when asked about Zlatan, replied calmly: “We spoke yesterday. I believe he has always been a top player, he faced all the challenges with intelligence and determination. It will continue like this. He will be an added value and a resource”. Beyond diplomacy, the attitude is more sincere than one might think: Pioli sees Zlatan as a support, not a tutor. The rest remains to be written.

the companies

—

Ibrahimovic, after all, is a multifaceted man: sportsman, actor, entrepreneur. Not everything succeeded but he never lacked initiative. His main company is called “Unknown”, “Unknown”, with a discreet sense of humor. Zlatan and his trusted men don't like to talk but something can be gleaned from initiatives and documents. In Italy much has been written about its Padel Zenter, the padel centers opened in Sweden and (one) in Segrate, a stone's throw from Milan. And his investment in Buddyfit was impressive, at the time a startup created by three Italian guys with the idea of ​​allowing users to train from home, without going to the gym. Nice, but there's much more. Ibra has invested in MindTheGum, the chewing gum for which he is the testimonial. In Storage365, a Swedish company that helps those looking for storage for furniture, boxes and campers. In Challengermode, an e-sports platform. In Validio, which deals with data. He has invested in Hammarby, the historic football club in Stockholm, and in real estate in Sweden and around the world.

pay her bills

—

Business, not always profitable. Recently it has been written about the drop in proceeds from Unknown (5.8 million in 2022, net profit of 1.5 million) but Zlatan has a clear point of view on money, expressed in an interview with Piers Morgan and beyond: “I money creates stress, even within families. I grew up without money, dad earned 1,000 euros a month but we were fine. As long as the money was enough to pay the bills.” And again: “Money makes your life easy but I don't think it brings happiness.” The opposite of the Champions League round of 16: those don't make life easier but yes, for a couple of hours they make you happy.

