Suara.com – Fuji is making a trend again. Through his TikTok account, Fuji made a video using the song “3D” by Jungkook BTS featuring Jack Harlow.

With this song, Fuji shows her beauty through the mirrors in her house. This content also shows the luxury of Fuji's house.

Comments from fans who said that Jungkook BTS's song was famous because of Fuji then became a topic of conversation among netizens. Many BTS fans, usually called Army, do not accept this.

“I swear so far, this is the furthest. I don't have a problem with Fuji, but the fans are hilarious,” said the TikTok account @aay_disini while laughing out loud.

In the video re-shared by the @lambe_danu account on Sunday (24/12/2023), Fuji was pitied by the Army. The reason is that the fans' comments made Fuji so much hated by netizens.

“I feel sorry for Fuji. Fuji didn't do anything wrong. He was just following trends, but his fans always claim that whatever Fuji does is trending because of Fuji,” continued the TikTok account @aay_disini.

For your information, Jungkook BTS' music video “3D” was released on September 29 2023. Within three months, the music video had been watched more than 100 million times.

Jungkook BTS (Instagram/btsbighit.entertainment)

Sure enough, Fuji was teased again because his fans felt that everything was the most viral. However, this time many netizens also took a neutral stance in defending Fuji.

“Yeah, it's ridiculous, this song was famous long before Fuji made this. The fans are strange,” wrote the account @christy_ab***.

“This is what makes Uti (Fuji) blasphemed again… fans admit that they suddenly like making hoaxes,” commented the account @marmercake***.

“Yes, maybe that comment is for Fuji's fans who are not Kpop kids, it's for him, not for you, who already know,” defended the account @ot7i***

“It's just positive, maybe the fans don't know the song, they're not Korean fans, then they know from f (Fuji), that's right if you know him from f. He's getting more famous,” said the account @devidyah_is***.

Previously, Fuji was thought to be the figure behind the viral song “Malam Pagi” on TikTok from Malaysian singer Saixxse.

The song “Malam Pagi” suddenly went viral after Fuji sang it lip-synced when she recently broke up with Tariq Halilintar.

Malaysian singer Saixxse also enjoyed popularity thanks to Fuji, so he specifically thanked the Indonesian people who enjoyed his songs.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi