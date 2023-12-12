On Tuesday morning at 10.24am the “Berlin link”, the night train that connects Berlin and Paris, arrived at the Gare de l’Est station in Paris. The route connecting the German capital to the French capital was interrupted ten years ago: for this reason, the inaugural voyage of the “Berlin link” was widely commented on by the main international newspapers, which described it as an important moment and as a less polluting alternative to traveling by plane. The train left the German capital at 8.18pm on Monday evening with the French Transport Minister, Clément Beaune, on board, who before leaving had hugged his German counterpart, Volker Wissing.

The inauguration of the Berlin-Paris route is part of a series of initiatives that have been undertaken in Europe in recent years to discourage air travel: for example, in France last year three air routes were banned which were also viable in train in reasonable times and in Germany 9 euro per month tickets were promoted for travel on regional trains and public transport throughout the country. For now the main limitations of night trains are the ticket costs, often higher than those of the plane, and the need for large investments in new and better equipped carriages.

