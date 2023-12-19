Luigi He is usually labeled as the second son of the Super Mario series, due to the fame of his brother, Mario, constantly overshadows him to the point of leaving him out of several games. One of them is Super Mario 64but originally it was not going to be like that and fans for the first time saw how the 2 were going to appear together in the title.

The YouTube channel [Current game channel] uploaded a new video restored from a cassette vhs that shows how the mythical event was experienced Space World 1995which took place in Japan and was officially organized by Nintendo.

This is what Luigi looked like in Super Mario 64

There are already other video records of that event, but what caught your attention is that the video we are talking about can be seen Luigi. This is relevant because the presence of this character in the title was the subject of urban legends and inventions as assumptions codes or tricks that unlocked it in the game, all one lieof course.

Here's what Luigi looked like inside Super Mario 64 (via 【只今ゲーム中チャネル】, YouTube)

The sequence is super short, but it is possible to see Luigi pirouette in the air next to an object with such low resolution that it is impossible to identify and in an environment that looks like a “room made of LEGO blocks“, as described by the Nintendo creative Shigeru Miyamoto in a 1996 interview (via Video Games Chronicle). The space would allow both characters to run and jump, just as seen in the video.

We finally have a glimpse of what the early multiplayer mode for Super Mario 64 looked like! This is also the first time we have seen Luigi’s SM64 model outside of the Nintendo Leaks! Take a look! pic.twitter.com/Ev3R7NDBtp — Marionova (@Marionova64) December 15, 2023

It is the first time that many fans see the 3D model of Luigi officially, without counting the infamous Gigaleas de Nintendo from 2018 and which went viral in 2020.

What does Luigi do in this version of Super Mario 64, but not in the commercial one? Well, you should know that Super Mario 64In fact, it would have the presence of Luigi, who could be controlled by a second player thanks to a multiplayer mode.

Unfortunately, the mode had to be canceled in the last year of development because of a memory shortage of the Nintendo 64.

Below you can see the full video.

What do you think of the video? Would you have liked Luigi to be playable in Super Mario 64? Tell us in the comments.

