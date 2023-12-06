The useful life of Apple devices is one of their main hallmarks. And, in some cases, one of the purchase arguments that consumers value when choosing the bitten apple models over other brands. However, everything has an end. And it seems that this time it was the turn of the first generation iPhone SE, which was launched in 2016.

Apple’s SE line, both in iPhone and Apple Watch, allows users to buy devices from the company that, despite having many of the latest innovations, are priced significantly lower than the most cutting-edge models. In most cases, the reduction in costs is explained by having inherited a design from a predecessor device that is already more than amortized.

Within the iPhone range, since 2016 Apple has been getting us used to having options designed for those who need the most cutting-edge specifications, such as their annual versions. Or, also, for models that are on a lower scale and whose launch program is not annual, as is the case with the entire SE line. The first generation model was launched in 2016 and its success was such that since then it has been one of the models that Apple always relies on in its sales strategy. Now, however, this first generation has hung up the vintage label seven years after its launch.

Vintage is not the same as obsolete.

Apple establishes two categories of products once they are older. The vintage label includes all those products that the company has stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago, but less than seven, as is the case we would be referring to. Since although its launch was in 2016, it was distributed for several more years. In the case of obsolete models, they are considered obsolete if more than seven years have passed since Apple stopped distributing them for sale.

In the case of the iPhone SE that we are mentioning, the main implication of being considered vintage is related to the limitations that we will have when going to Apple’s technical service if necessary. Although they will still be able to continue to be repaired in official stores and authorized technical services, it is possible that we will encounter problems related to the stock of replacement parts. Since these have either stopped being manufactured or are currently manufactured at a much lower rate than current devices.

Matter of time

Although it is already old, the first generation iPhone SE can still be valid for very specific uses or for older people who do not need great performance in terms of autonomy. Therefore, it is possible that there are still people who interact with them on a daily basis.

If this is your case or you know someone who is still using it, it is probably time to start considering a device change in favor of a newer model that will allow you to get several more years of technical service. In this way, you will be able to cover possible problems that may arise in the future, before Apple definitively labels it obsolete.