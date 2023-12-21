Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a solid game that features a good story and refines many of the previous title's concepts, earning it very positive reviews. Although he was the big loser of The Game Awards 2023triumphed in a big way in another important award ceremony.

Through a publication on its official blog, Sony has just announced the list of winners of its awards for the best of 2023 in the world of video games. This is an initiative that seeks to recognize outstanding proposals that debuted in ecosystems PlayStation in recent months.

It's worth noting that players voted for their favorite releases of the year, so it was the community who chose the winners of the 18 categories. To the surprise of perhaps few people, the most recent project of Insomniac Games He was the great winner.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 triumphs at the PlayStation awards

What happens is that the last adventure of Peter Parker and Miles Morales won in 8 categoriesamong which includes the GOTY de PlayStation 5. He also succeeded in best story y Soundtrack of the year, to mention a couple of examples. Thus, it is clear that it was one of the favorite proposals of the year for users of Sony's next-gen console.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the PS5 game of the year and beat Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI and Alan Wake 2, which are in second, third and fourth place, respectively. It is striking that it was the only title that took home more than one award, since the rest of the winners only triumphed in one category.

Below, we share the list with all the PlayStation award winners:

Best Story ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best Graphic Display ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best Art Direction ― Alan Wake 2 Best Audio Design ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack of the Year ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best Accessibility Features ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best Use of DualSense ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Best Multiplayer Experience ― Baldur's Gate 3 Best Game as a Service ― Fortnite Best Sports Game ― EA Sports FC 24 Best Independent Game ― Sea of ​​Stars Best Expansion ― Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PS4 Game of the Year ― Hogwarts Legacy PS5 Game of the Year ― Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Most Anticipated Game ― Grand Theft Auto 6 Best New Character ― Venom (Marvel's Spider-Man 2) Studio of the Year ― Insomniac Games Best Game PS VR2 ― Resident Evil Village VR

PlayStation 5 players loved Marvel's Spider-Man 2

It is worth remembering that the open world video game developed by Insomniac Games received 8 nominations at The Game Awards 2023. Despite its good reception and commercial success, it lost in all categories and left the gala empty-handed.

Finally, it is not the first time that a high-profile title from PlayStation Studios has triumphed in a big way at this awards show. In 2022, God of War: Ragnarök, the acclaimed narrative game from Santa Monica Studio, was the top winner with a total of 10 awards, including GOTY for PS4 and PS5.

But tell us, do you think the open world title deserves these awards? Who are your winners? Let us read you in the comments.

