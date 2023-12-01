An action MMORPG called Wayfinder has had one of the worst launches seen on Steam, after in the middle of its Early Access and due to technical problems, almost all of its players abandoned the game. A fact that could be catastrophic for any developer, but in this case has had a different response, since the creators of Wayfinder have promised a big update, with which they intend to recover them.

In this title we face darkness to save the world of Evenor, in which there are several dungeons with monsters, loot and unique characters, who have individual skills that they can use in the fight against enemies. But despite having these somewhat promising features, during its launch there were problems such as lost objects, queues, and inaccessible servers. A terrible start that even led to many players claiming that they would only return if Wayfinder changes to a Free-2-Play model. Something that will happen at the beginning of 2024, since for now you can only play by purchasing the so-called “Wayfinder: Founder Base Package.”



As can be seen in the SteamDB data, lately Wayfinder has an average of 250 players on Steam, a figure completely different from the around 24,712 it had at the beginning. But even though the game has lost around 99% of its players, the development team at Airship Syndicate is working on a massive new patch. According to they countthe game’s biggest update yet will be released in December, bringing with it around 2,000 changes.

The team is gradually revealing the details of the contents and so far, it has been indicated that among these changes and improvements are the revision of weapons and values, earning in-game cosmetics, new customization options and improvements to the performance and interface of user. Additionally, fully customizable weapon colors and two new Wayfinder color slots have been introduced. Additionally, it is expected to increase the attack speed of the sword and shield.

For now, the exact date on which the so-called “December Update v.02” will be released is unknown, but it is obviously expected to be released before the end of this month (and year). Patch that, as we indicated, the Wayfinder development team will launch to try to increase the number of players and re-enchant those who left due to technical problems. Something that is also expected from certain players, who have responded to his X/Twitter post saying: “I really hope this update fixes most of the game’s problems. This game is almost good, I have fun every time I play with my brother and I want it to be successful.”

