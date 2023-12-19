The toy company, Hasbro, laid off more than 1,000 workers last week and it may have been a company strategy to meet certain objectives related to art.

With the arrival of the holidays, news has shaken the world of art and design: Hasbrothe giant of toys and games, has laid off 1100 employees, many of them artists, just a week away from Christmas. This move could be interpreted as a simple corporate adjustment, but there are hints of something deeper and potentially disturbing.

Recently, Hasbro posted a job opening for a digital artist. At first glance, it looks like a typical ad, but a closer look reveals something else. This talent search is not for a traditional artist, but for someone capable of “retouch art AI” – a term that could hide an alarming reality.

The shadow of Artificial Intelligence

What at first glance appear to be just industry buzzwords actually contain a deeper and, perhaps, worrying truth. The question is unavoidable: If artists are being laid off, who creates the original works? This position seems to indicate a growing reliance on artificial intelligence in the creative process, a trend that raises ethical and professional questions.

Hasbro's job description includes tasks like “extend characters” y “adjust visual elements with intricate alpha masks“. To a casual observer, this might sound like technical jargon, but for those with a background in graphic design, like myself, with a decade in the industry and a background in graphic design, these words have a clear meaning: it is a euphemism for “draw parts that the AI ​​cannot handle.” And one of the most difficult tasks for AI, historically, has been drawing human hands convincingly.

An uncertain future for artists

This shift towards AI in design raises serious concerns. Are we witnessing the gradual replacement of human creativity by algorithms? Hasbro's decision to lay off a large number of artists in the middle of the holiday season, to potentially replace them with “poor” AI technology, is not only ethically troubling, but also raises questions about the future of the art and creativity.

In this context, it is crucial to reflect on the role of art and creativity in our society. Are we willing to sacrifice unique human expression for efficiency and cost savings? The situation at Hasbro could be a harbinger of what is to come in other creative industries. As a society, we must consider the implications of this transition and decide what we value more: technology-driven efficiency or the inimitable spark of human creativity.

Hasbro, a company with a rich and varied history, is not just a toy and game manufacturerbut also a creator of imaginative worlds. From the iconic Transformers even classic board games like Monopoly, Hasbro has been an integral part of childhood and entertainment for generations. Its products go beyond mere play, promoting creativity, strategy and learning through fun.

Innovation and expansion in entertainment

In recent years, Hasbro has expanded its reach beyond traditional toys, dabbling in movies, television series and video games. This diversification reflects its adaptation to the digital age and the demand for multimedia content. Characters from Transformers, GI Joe and My Little Pony not only grace children's bookshelves, but have also made their way to the big screen, capturing the imagination of a wider audience.

However, the recent turn towards AI in artistic creation raises questions about the future of these beloved products. Will they maintain their charm and appeal if the hand of the human artist is replaced by algorithms? The warmth and originality that human creativity provides is irreplaceable, and its absence could affect consumers' emotional connection with these products.

While Hasbro remains a giant in the entertainment world, its recent tilt into AI technology could put the company at risk. essence of what makes your products special: creativity and the human touch. This transition to AI is not just a shift in its workforce, but potentially in the very nature of its creations, which could redefine the relationship between technology, art and gaming in the future.